VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs

When it comes to long-term, low cost portfolio construction, Vanguard's and BlackRock's iShares' ETF lineups have just about everything you'd ever need. They offer dozens of funds with broad market coverage and rock bottom expense ratios. If you're building the core of your portfolio, either of these ETF issuers would be a great place to start.

Each company offers a total U.S. equity market fund. For Vanguard, it's the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). For BlackRock, it's the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT). On the surface, these two ETFs (VTI is the 3rd largest ETF in the marketplace, while ITOT comes in at #31) seem very, very similar. Is there any discernible difference between these total U.S. equity market heavyweights? Let's dig in and find out!

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

VTI vs. ITOT

Both VTI and ITOT are cap-weighted index funds. VTI tracks the CRSP US Total Market Index, while ITOT is benchmarked to the S&P Total Market Index (TMI). After applying a few standard screens, such as those for tradeability, exchange listing and liquidity, both indexes essentially include all U.S. listed equity securities. That means they both include large-, mid-, small- and micro-cap stocks. Because the indexes are cap-weighted, they are heavily skewed towards mega-cap names. Both have approximately 87% of assets invested in large-caps.

There are only very minor differences between the qualifying criteria of the two indexes and certainly none significant enough to make a noticeable difference. There are slight differences between when & which stocks can be included. VTI's index requires a minimum $15 million market cap, while ITOT has no such minimum. The composition of the two funds is not identical, but it's very, very similar.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio comparison is a wash. Both charge just 3 basis points annually for an investment. The only ETF out there that's cheap is the JPMorgan Betabuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) at 0.02% (unless you want to count the SoFi and BNY Mellon ETFs that are currently free).

ITOT vs. VTI

I talk about liquidity and trading spreads often as an equal consideration when talking about fees. In the case of VTI and ITOT, both trade millions of shares daily and have a spread of next to nothing. The cost battle is a tie.

Fund Composition

Both ETFs have a ridiculous number of holdings - more than 3,600 for ITOT and more than 4,000 for VTI. The biggest differences come way down the list in the small- and micro-cap areas based on slightly different qualifying criteria. Overall, virtually all U.S. equities make the cut and there's a 98% overlap between the two funds.

ITOT vs. VTI

The difference in sector composition is negligible. A 0.1% difference in either direction is immaterial.

Portfolio Risk

Not surprisingly, the overall risk profiles of ITOT and VTI are virtually identical as well.

ITOT vs. VTI

In the matrix above, the ETF Action database uses the S&P 500 as a benchmark. The beta is slightly higher due to the inclusion of smaller stocks in the index. Alpha is lower for the same reason as small-caps have underperformed large-caps for a while. The upside/downside capture split is slightly negative, but nothing to get worked up about. The R2 number is a statistical variance measure and, at nearly 100%, essentially confirms that the two move in very close lock-step.

Conclusion

If you dig deep enough, you can find very minor differences in VTI and ITOT, but there is no discernible difference between the two. Both do a very good job of covering the entire U.S. equity market and do so with almost no cost to investors. The only differences come with some of the funds' smallest holdings, but they account for almost no weighting in the overall portfolio.

The only difference for investors comes down to where you want to buy it. Vanguard offers commission-free trading on both funds, so there's no advantage to be had there. I personally own VTI because I keep all of my investments housed at Vanguard, but that's just a personal preference.

If you're looking for an ideal core portfolio holding, I see zero issues going with either one, but there's no real advantage to be had owning one over the other.

