INTERVIEW: The Video Game Sector Can Continue To Soar
David Dierking
Recently, I wrote about the soaring video game and e-sports sector. It's been one of the top-performing areas of the market in 2020, returning more than 45%.
Here's my follow-up interview with Katherine Ross of TheStreet.com talking about the prospects for the sector and if it's positioned to go even higher from here.https://content.jwplatform.com/players/nNOMt0i1-kgviJALd.html
Key Points:
- Video game sales are up 19% year-over-year.
- The sector is expected to grow 9-10% per year over the next several years.
- Watch for upcoming new gaming console launches to help confirm strength in the sector.
- The sector trades at about 35 times forward earnings, so it has gotten expensive.