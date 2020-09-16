Top Momentum ETF Plays: MNA, GREK, XPH, CNCR, EWJ, BJK, HEFA

Every week, I run several screens to identify themes, sectors and individual ETFs that look like breakout candidates or are in developing uptrends.

The one I want to focus on here is a momentum screen. It looks for straightforward rising price movement, improving relative strength and strong technical signals. This narrows down the ETF universe to a short list of candidates that have been running lately and look poised to continue running.

Here's this week's momentum list followed by some comments on a few of the names.

Lots of different sectors represented here, but the big theme that sticks out to me in the large presence of international stock ETFs. And it's pretty broad. We're seeing both Asia Pacific and Europe. Several individual countries, including Japan and Taiwan, along with emerging economies, such as Mexico, Greece and China.

Most investors are focused on the U.S. mega-caps, but international equities might be a better bet in the short-term. They've actually been posting gains during the U.S. tech stock correction and certainly represent a better value at this point.

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR)

The catalyst here is pretty clear - the race for a COVID vaccine. This ETF has had a pretty solid September and is getting a boost based on the latest COVID news and some M & A activity in the sector. Signals suggest this sector isn't to the point of being overbought yet and has a good macro story behind it.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

Gaming is a tricky sector because so much of this sector is shut down and it's unclear when it will get back to business as normal. Traders lately have been feeling better about its prospects and the share price has risen back to levels not seen since the early COVID bear market. Online gaming could be replacing a big chunk of the in-house revenue lost.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU)

The short-term price action on this chart doesn't look as impressive as others on the list, but it's been getting held back by the decline in the dollar. I'd prefer the unhedged version here since I think the dollar will break below the 90 level in the near future. In the short-term, however, the dollar has somewhat rebounded making this a bit of a better play at the moment.