Top 5 Cloud Computing ETFs For 2022

Cloud computing stocks have been riding the wave of tech sector leadership over the past several years, but not quite to the degree of other areas, such as semiconductors. In fact, cloud computing stocks were only up about 10% as a whole in 2021 compared to a 27% return for the Nasdaq 100.

Still, it's undeniable that the cloud computing theme is here to stay. Companies are investing billions of dollars into developing their cloud infrastructures and the growth of this sector is accelerating thanks to the work-from-home trend that will likely remain in place indefinitely. The cloud sector is expected to grow 16% annually over the next five years.

The outlook for the tech sector may not be as favorable in 2022 as it was in 2021. The global economy's growth rate is expected to continue slowing, while central banks worldwide begin raising interest rates and normalizing monetary policy. The cloud industry, however, still represents a high growth opportunity with relatively attractive valuations.

Here are 5 cloud computing ETFs to consider in 2022.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

SKYY is the biggest and oldest cloud-focused ETF out there having launched just over a decade ago. Qualifying components must meet minimum liquidity requirements and are given a "cloud score", which is designed to assess the company's involvement in the cloud space. Companies that work in the IaaS space are given higher scores, but those with exposure to PaaS and SaaS are also considered. The final list of up to 80 different names are given modified equal weightings based on the cloud score.

You've got a handful of the well-known names among the top 10 holdings - Microsoft, Alphabet, Alibaba and Oracle - but also includes companies, such as VMware, Rackspace Technologies and Lumen Technologies.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)

CLOU is a good example of how two funds with "cloud computing" in the name can actually look very different. It has a similar general focus to that of SKYY, but the two only have a 22% overlap in assets. CLOU is more concentrated, holding only about 35 names, and tends to lean a little harder into smaller company stocks. The other main difference is that CLOU will consider data center REITs as well, an area which accounts for about 6% of fund assets.

To qualify for the fund's index, companies must have at least 50% of its revenues derived from cloud activities or generate at least $500 million from cloud infrastructure. Companies with the greatest percentage of cloud exposure make the final index with qualifying components getting market cap weighted.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD)

WCLD hit the market a little over two years ago and, at the time, was the cheapest offering in the space at 0.45%. Like the others, the fund requires specific cloud industry exposure to qualify, but also requires certain year-over-year revenue growth benchmarks to be met. If you're searching for additional differentiators to the funds already mentioned, WCLD is the only one that focuses almost exclusively in the U.S. market. It also has more than half of assets invested in mid- and small-cap stocks, making it a little more aggressive than its peers. WCLD is also probably the most diversified of the cloud ETFs due to its number of holdings and equal weighting methodology.

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES)

IVES claims that it owns the "undercover gems" of the cloud industry. If you look at the fund's top 10 holdings, that looks like it's probably true since many of the names are probably not recognized by the average investor. Consistent with that idea is the fact that IVES has the greatest international exposure by far when compared against the cloud ETF peers and also has the largest percentage of assets (again, by far) in non-large-cap stocks.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD)

FCLD is the newest addition to the cloud ETF industry universe. In true Fidelity fashion, it comes in with the lowest expense ratio of the group at 0.39%. It tends to tilt further in the direction of larger, established players and includes SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday among its top holdings. Given that it's only three months old, it hasn't gained a lot of traction yet, but it's low cost and pure play exposure advantages could allow it to grow over time.

