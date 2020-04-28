ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

The VIX Is Re-Entering The Safe(r) Zone

David Dierking

The two-month period of excessive market volatility might finally be coming to a close.

The VIX almost reached the 30 level today. It would have been the first time the VIX reached that mark since the beginning of March. No matter though. Volatility has been in a slow but steady decline ever since its March 17th peak. In fact, it's now fallen below the point that's typically been associated with past market corrections.

Over the past five years, every major equity market pullback has come with a peak VIX above the 35 level. Tuesday marks the second straight day that the VIX has closed below that number.

Venuto_20200501_2

You can see the history here.

  • The Q4 2018 mini-bear was more of a steady decline and the VIX barely breached 35.
  • The volatility product meltdown of early 2018 was sharp and severe. The VIX briefly touched 50.
  • The summer 2015 correction took only about a week with the VIX again breaking through 50.

For the first time in roughly two months, the VIX has spent consecutive days below 35.

That doesn't mean that the risk of another correction and a revisitation to 2020 lows is out of the question, but a VIX of around 30 or below is generally the area where we start escaping the risk of excessive downside moves.

Given the general equity market support we've seen from the possibility of lifting coronavirus restrictions, I'd expect the VIX to be back in the 20s relatively soon adding a degree of stability to a market that could really use it.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USO: Bottom Is In; Buyers Are Returning; $4 Price Target

The worst of the plunge in oil prices might be over. A look at trading volume shows buying interest is increasing.

David Dierking

by

ashleyo

USO To Exit June 2020 Contracts Completely & Add Even Longer Dated Expirations Instead

USO, the largest oil fund, is making more structural changes designed to reduce risk and add liquidity.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Leveraged Oil ETF UCO Undergoing A 1:25 Reverse Split

The 1500% pre-market gains showing on some ticker feeds aren't real.

David Dierking

by

RXRAZA

Oil ETF USO Announces 1:8 Reverse Split

Like UCO earlier this week, USO will complete its own reverse split in order to try to save the fund.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

OIL, One Of The Largest Oil ETNs, Will Be Shut Down And Liquidated

The move is the latest in a series of unusual events caused by the volatile oil markets.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Largest Oil Fund, USO, On The Brink Of Collapse

Due to volatility in the crude oil market, USO has suffered huge losses and is changing its structure just to stay alive. Here's the timeline of how it all happened.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Gold Miner ETFs, GDX & GDXJ, Posting 60% Gains In Bear Market Rebound But The Rally Isn't Done Yet

Gold miner stocks have risen strongly off their 2020 lows, but the rally is probably not done.

David Dierking

Leveraged Oil ETFs, GUSH & DRIP, At Risk Of Closing In Crude Oil Crash

Two popular leveraged oil ETFs could be at risk of closing in high volatility crude oil market.

David Dierking

ETFs With The Largest Premiums & Discounts To NAV

ETFs typically trade very close to their NAV, but financial market instability has created both bargains and bad deals.

David Dierking

2 ETFs To Improve The Overall Quality Of Your Portfolio

Volatility remains high and Q1 earnings could be ugly. These two funds could address both of those problems in your portfolio.

David Dierking