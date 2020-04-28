The VIX Is Re-Entering The Safe(r) Zone

The two-month period of excessive market volatility might finally be coming to a close.

The VIX almost reached the 30 level today. It would have been the first time the VIX reached that mark since the beginning of March. No matter though. Volatility has been in a slow but steady decline ever since its March 17th peak. In fact, it's now fallen below the point that's typically been associated with past market corrections.

Over the past five years, every major equity market pullback has come with a peak VIX above the 35 level. Tuesday marks the second straight day that the VIX has closed below that number.

You can see the history here.

The Q4 2018 mini-bear was more of a steady decline and the VIX barely breached 35.

The volatility product meltdown of early 2018 was sharp and severe. The VIX briefly touched 50.

The summer 2015 correction took only about a week with the VIX again breaking through 50.

For the first time in roughly two months, the VIX has spent consecutive days below 35.

That doesn't mean that the risk of another correction and a revisitation to 2020 lows is out of the question, but a VIX of around 30 or below is generally the area where we start escaping the risk of excessive downside moves.

Given the general equity market support we've seen from the possibility of lifting coronavirus restrictions, I'd expect the VIX to be back in the 20s relatively soon adding a degree of stability to a market that could really use it.

