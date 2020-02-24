The Real Safe Haven Value Is In Silver Miners

Over the weekend, equity investors decided to take the spread of the coronavirus much more seriously once it began spreading globally outside of China. Investors spent Monday dumping stocks in a major way, while loading up on safe haven trades, such as gold and Treasuries.

One asset that's still getting little attention is silver. In particular, silver miners look undervalued here and could be among the best performing defensive trades of 2020.

In this video, I discuss how silver miners currently represent the best value and have the greatest upside potential as the coronavirus spreads.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!