The Real Safe Haven Value Is In Silver Miners

David Dierking

Over the weekend, equity investors decided to take the spread of the coronavirus much more seriously once it began spreading globally outside of China. Investors spent Monday dumping stocks in a major way, while loading up on safe haven trades, such as gold and Treasuries.

One asset that's still getting little attention is silver. In particular, silver miners look undervalued here and could be among the best performing defensive trades of 2020.

In this video, I discuss how silver miners currently represent the best value and have the greatest upside potential as the coronavirus spreads.

