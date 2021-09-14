The All-Vanguard Retirement Portfolio

Whether you're just beginning your retirement saving journey or your at the end and living off of your portfolio income, there's one thing that everybody needs. It's a diversified portfolio of low cost investments that hit all of the major asset classes in some form or fashion. What that portfolio ultimately looks like will depend on a number of factors, such as whether you prefer stocks or funds, how many years you have until retirement and what your risk appetite is.

If you choose the ETF route for portfolio construction, there are few places better to go shopping than Vanguard. The fund behemoth is the industry's low cost leader with a total of 61 different ETFs charging 0.10% or less annually. Its bread and butter is broadly exposed portfolio that hit all areas of stocks, bonds and real estate. The lineup of individual sector ETFs also allows investors to tilt their portfolios in a certain direction if they want to take a more active approach.

Another relatively recent addition to the Vanguard lineup is several ESG-focused ETFs designed to appeal to people looking to invest according to environmentally or socially conscious principles. The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV), the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) and the Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) all offer the opportunity to eliminate tobacco, weapons, gambling and other vice stocks for a portfolio.

The Vanguard lineup isn't, however, without its holes. The company has focused almost entirely on broadly-focused ETFs, so you won't find options if you want to invest thematically in areas, such as fintech, artificial intelligence or autonomous vehicles. High yield options above 4% are also absent. The two highest yielding options currently are the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) at 3.71% and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) at 3.88%. Nothing else exceeds 3%.

Vanguard did launch a thematic lineup of ETFs back in early 2018 including things, such as low volatility, momentum and quality, but in very un-Vanguard-like fashion, they've been duds. The suite of 6 ETFs has less than $900 million in assets combined, the kind of money that they're larger ETFs have taken in in a single day.

That notwithstanding, Vanguard still has dozens of ETFs available that are perfect for building a retirement portfolio. Allocations to each fund will, of course, vary depending on the investor, but takes the opportunity to run down Vanguard's best options in each major asset class category.

U.S. Equities: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

If you want a one-stop ETF that covers the entire U.S. equity market, VTI is your easy choice. With $269 billion in assets, it's currently the 3rd largest ETF in the entire marketplace, so trading costs are virtually non-existent. Its expense ratio is a scant 0.03%, so you're paying only $3 a year on every $10,000 invested to own it.

While the fund covers the large-, mid- and small-cap universe, it is cap-weighted, so it's heavily skewed towards the mega-cap names. About 89% of assets are in large-caps, 9% in mid-caps and 2% in small-caps, so you'll need to augment this with an ETF focused specifically on those areas of the market if you want to modify the overall allocation.

For broad market coverage, however, you really can't do better.

Alternatives:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

ESGV is the socially-conscious version of VTI with the website noting that it "specifically excludes stocks of certain companies in the following industries: adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, fossil fuels, gambling, and nuclear power." It also "excludes stocks of certain companies that do not meet standards of U.N. global compact principles and companies that do not meet certain diversity criteria." The two funds have roughly an 81% overlap, so the criteria does cut out quite a few names.

VTHR is a much lesser known all-cap ETF in Vanguard's lineup. It targets a different index than VTI, but its coverage is substantially the same. The fee is also slightly higher at 0.10%. In a vacuum, it's a perfectly acceptable ETF to invest in, although there's nothing really that makes it any better than VTI.

Invest in VOO if you must, but you're missing the mid-cap and small-cap universes if you choose this fund. I know S&P 500 funds are the target of many investors for their core portfolio positions, but VTI is really the better choice.

Developed Markets Equities: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

VEA is a great choice on cost alone. Most international stock ETFs come with significantly higher expense ratios given some of the challenges involved in investing overseas. VEA's expense ratio of 0.05% is even lower than the ultra-popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an unusual feat in the ETF world.

This is really Vanguard's only option for direct broad exposure to developed markets only. The company has a number of funds investing globally including the U.S. or combining developed and emerging markets together. I'll mention a couple of those later on, but this fund is a top choice in any of these categories.

Alternatives:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

These two ETFs would be your options in wanted to split your exposure between Europe and Asia or wanted to tilt your portfolio towards one continent or the other. VEA's portfolio is split roughly 60% VGK and 40% VPL, but VEA also has a 9% exposure to Canada that doesn't exist in either of these funds.

VEA is the preferable choice here, but VGK and VPL are still solid ETFs if you want to take a more active approach.

Emerging Markets Equities: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Like VEA, VWO is the only Vanguard ETF targeting emerging markets, but it's a really nice fund. It does a better job of targeting emerging markets than the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), is cheaper by a single basis point, is more balanced from a sector standpoint and has slightly more exposure to non-large-caps. This is clearly one of the best emerging markets ETFs available today.

Alternatives:

None

This is the one and only option for emerging markets. Unlike developed markets, there are no ETFs that target just Europe or Asia. You can get emerging markets coverage through a number of global stock ETFs, but nothing that's more focused.

All-In-One Equities: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

If you want to own the entire world equity market in a single ETF, this is the one. With $32 billion in assets, it's not nearly as big as many other Vanguard ETFs, but it does a nice job of investing in companies of all sizes across United States, developed and emerging markets. At 0.08%, its expense ratio is sufficiently low enough to make VT a consideration if you want to keep things as simple as possible.

The portfolio is split about 61% North American equities (the vast majority of which come from the United States), 17% European developed markets, 11% Asian developed markets and 10% emerging markets. The roughly 60/40 allocation between U.S. and foreign stocks might be a turn-off for some who are less eager to place that much faith in overseas investments. In that case, I'd suggest using VTI, VEA and VWO individually instead and create the allocation that works for you.

Alternatives:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-U.S. ETF (VEU)

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

VT is the only ETF that is a truly portfolio including the United States. The other options combine developed and emerging markets together ex-United States, so you'd need to combine the three listed here with a fund like VTI if you want all-inclusive global coverage.

In terms of both composition and fees, there's really nothing separating VXUS and VEU outside of the fact that they track different indices. If ESG is important, you can try VSGX, although the asset base is smaller and the fees modestly higher. It's also tilted a little more towards Asia, tech and financials than the other two.

U.S. Fixed Income: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

The one really nice thing about Vanguard's fixed income lineup is that it gives you the opportunity to invest directly in even the narrowest slice of bond maturities across both corporates and Treasuries. Everything from ultra short-term to long-term and extended duration funds are available, so you can tailor your bond positions exactly how you see fit. BND is the one fund that brings both government and corporate bonds together in one ETF.

BND is split roughly 2/3 government bonds and 1/3 corporate bonds. Years ago, that allocation used to be much more balanced, but steadily falling interest rates have tipped the scales much more Treasuries favor. A fund, such as the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) would be an option if you want to bring your fixed income allocation back closer to 50/50.

BND, however, highlights the one major hole in Vanguard's lineup. There is no U.S. junk bond exposure whatsoever. Across any of its bond ETFs. You'll need to go outside of the company to a fund, such as the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) if you want to add this segment to your portfolio (although the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) does have 45% non-investment-grade debt in its portfolio).

Alternatives:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

These three ETFs would be your choices if you wish to target your fixed income exposure more directly. I mentioned VTC just now for investment-grade corporate bond exposure. VGIT is one option across the Treasury lineup if you want a middle-of-the-road maturity (although, again, there are options for short-, intermediate- and long-term maturities depending on what you want).

BIV is diversified across government and corporate bonds, like BND. The difference is that BIV focuses entirely on that middle tier maturity where BND spreads out its investments across all maturities to ultimately average out to an intermediate-term bond fund.

Foreign Fixed Income: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

BNDX targets investment-grade bonds issued outside the United States, although that coverage is limited almost entirely to developed markets. Only 5% of the fund targets emerging markets bonds creating a bit of an imbalance that I'd personally like to see corrected. Roughly 50% of emerging markets debt is junk, so perhaps this is what keeps the fund in the investment-grade category.

Adding VWOB, of course, would be a fix to this problem.

Alternatives:

None

There are only three Vanguard ETFs with significant international bond exposure, so options here are limited.

All-In-One Fixed Income: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

And here's the third fund. BNDW is about as straightforward as it gets. It's just a combination of 50% BND and 50% BNDX. If you like it, take it. If not, using BND and BNDX is an option.

Alternatives:

None

All three international fixed income ETFs in Vanguard's lineup have been covered.

Others: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and Vanguard Short-Term Inflation Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

The options are tilting your portfolio or overweighting a specific segment or sector of the economy are kind of limited at Vanguard, but I like the options that exist that are generally accepted as necessary to round out a portfolio.

VIG is quite simply one of the most popular dividend-focused ETFs in the world. It targets companies that have a minimum 10+ year track record of paying and increasing their dividends. It tracks a market cap-weighted index, so it's skewed towards the mega-cap names, including Microsoft, Walmart and Johnson & Johnson.

VNQ is easily the largest real estate ETF in the marketplace accounting for half of all real estate ETF assets. There's nothing terribly fancy or unusual about the fund. It's simply broadly diversified portfolio of industrial, healthcare, office, retail, rental, hotel and specialized REITs. A lot of financial advisors will recommend having somewhere around 10% of your portfolio in real estate. VTI, for example, has about 3-4% of assets in real estate already, so the addition of VNQ might only need to be modest.

VTIP won't really get you any kind of yield, although with current high inflation rates those yields have been improving. Even though TIPS tend to be lower volatility investments, VTIP is up more than 4% year-to-date, easily topping the -3% return of long-term Treasuries.

Alternatives:

Vanguard Sector ETFs

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Vanguard offers sector ETFs for all of the 11 major GICS sectors at a cost of just 0.10% each (VNQ comes in at 0.12%), so it's incredibly easy to overweight your portfolio at will.

VYM is about as close as you'll get to a high yield stock fund in the Vanguard lineup, but even it is still at less than 3%. In the Dividend ETF Rankings I published at the beginning of the year, VYM came in at #1 out of more than 130 ETFs, looking at expenses, tradeability, diversification and efficiency, so it certainly gets an endorsement here.

I really want to like Vanguard's factor ETF lineup more than I do, but they're likely to small to be really investable at the moment. The fact that they're not even listed on the company's main ETF page is probably a good sign that investors should stay away for now.

Conclusion

Vanguard remains one of the best companies with which to build a fully diversified retirement portfolio. If you're looking to kick off yield from your portfolio to live on in retirement, an all-Vanguard portfolio might cause some problems. With most of the ETFs yielding less than 3%, retirees might need to withdraw principal in order to augment those low yields or such elsewhere for alternative solutions.

For core portfolio development, however, there are few ETF issuers that do it better. The ability to access most major asset classes at a cost of less than 0.10% annually is something that will work for virtually anyone.

