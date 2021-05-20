TheStreet home
ETF Battles: Want to Invest in Space Travel and Exploration? Try these 3 ETFs

It's the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) vs. the SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) vs. the Procure Space ETF (UFO).
Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to the moon? In this episode you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 space travel and exploration ETFs. It's the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) vs. the SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) vs. the Procure Space ETF (UFO). Who wins?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Dave Nadig from ETF Trends and Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

What's your favorite space related movie or song?

TODD: Spaceballs Movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X0Tc... 

DAVE: Space Odessy by David Bowie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYYRH... 

RON: Major Tom by Peter Schilling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wO0A0... 

