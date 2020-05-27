Russia Gets Ready To Increase Oil Production; USO, UCO Fall

Just a few days ago, I posted an update on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (UCO). In it, I made the case for why I felt oil prices and, by extension UCO, were nearly fully priced and there was only limited upside here.

Outside of the long-standing issue of oversupply, I noted this:

If prices begin rising and the supply/demand imbalance starts to work itself out, you can bet that there will be an incentive to ramp up production again. If that happens, there's downward pressure on oil prices.

I didn't think it would happen mere days after I posted it, but here we are.

Headline: Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

Russia is the country that not long ago played a game of chicken with Saudi Arabia to see who was willing to cut production first. It was one of the very last countries to agree to go along with the recommendation for a production cut. And, it still hasn't fully complied with it (although, to be fair, it's come relatively close).

As a heavily oil dependent nation, Russia has long been ready to max out production and the slow recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak might be an opportunity to finally pull the trigger.

The article notes:

The remark suggests Russia might indeed be ready to ease the cuts, which have capped its production at 8.5 million bpd. On the other hand, there are way too many questions around the rate of demand improvement for comfort, so extending the production cuts is certainly on the table.

The OPEC+ coalition will meet next to begin discussing next steps.

The two most popular oil funds - UCO & USO - fell sharply on the news. USO was down 4% late in the day Wednesday, while UCO has fallen nearly 9%.

I'd suspect that the group comes to some type of agreement to extend production cuts at next month's meeting and oil prices begin trending back up again.

