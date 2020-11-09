TheStreet
HomeTrade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasTop 5 ListsWeekly Buy/Sell Signals
Search

Pot Stocks Could Soar On Cannabis Legalization

David Dierking

Yes, Democrats are no doubt still celebrating the Joe Biden victory in last week's election, but the marijuana sector may be Tuesday's biggest winner.

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all passed measures which clear the way for legalized recreational marijuana use, bringing the grand total to 15 states that allow such use.

We know that the marijuana industry has the potential to grow huge. Medical marijuana use has become a bit more mainstream than recreational marijuana, but both are clearly gaining more widespread acceptance. Big markets, such as New York, could be among the next in line to put legalization on the ballot.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), or the Marijuana ETF, is a fund I cover regularly here. The last time I posted a research note, I discussed using MJ as a dividend income option, since securities lending allowed it to deliver a steady 6-7% yield. The developments over the past week clearly make it a growth play.

Marijuana stocks saw huge returns in their early days as investors bet on their growth potential over the next decade and longer. Valuations and share prices have come crashing back down to earth as acceptance has been slow, but many companies, such as Tilray (TLRY), still remain wildly overvalued.

Last week's events, however, changed the narrative.

The overwhelming support for legalized recreational cannabis use has growth investors piling in. A Biden presidency also figures to bullish for further legalized cannabis legislation making the sector look like a good growth bet once again.

sc-1048

Cannabis stocks have sure reacted positively with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) the biggest winner. It got an earnings-related boost, but the biggest gains come as a result of the legal environment. The Marijuana ETF is up more than 27% over the past three days, but the big four names have mostly done much better.

If you're considering buying, I'd be careful about being overbought here. We can see that the sector has trailed off during the early hours on Monday's trading after the initial spike. Many of these companies still have questionable financials, so I'd be weary of getting too overenthusiastic based on the recent spike.

Still, the macro environment for marijuana is much better today than at this point last week. Risk/reward needs to be the focus here as share prices look fairly richly valued after the current rally.

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5G Is Going To Be Huge; Here's How To Add 5G Exposure To Your Portfolio

As 5G technology begins rolling out in 2020, here's an ETF to add exposure to this fast-growing theme.

David Dierking

by

keo79

VYM: Still A Potentially Dangerous High Yield Play

In this video, I discuss what I'm seeing with the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and why I think it's still potentially risky here.

David Dierking

Leveraged Oil ETF UCO Undergoing A 1:25 Reverse Split

The 1500% pre-market gains showing on some ticker feeds aren't real.

David Dierking

by

johnkavita

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

The triple leveraged inverse natural gas ETN has gone off the rails and transitioned from risky to downright dangerous.

David Dierking

by

emmajoe

Top 5 Technology ETFs

Tech ETFs can be a great addition to your portfolio. Here are 5 of your best options for technology ETFs right now.

David Dierking

by

smadav2021

USO: Bottom Is In; Buyers Are Returning; $4 Price Target

The worst of the plunge in oil prices might be over. A look at trading volume shows buying interest is increasing.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Oil ETF USO Announces 1:8 Reverse Split

Like UCO earlier this week, USO will complete its own reverse split in order to try to save the fund.

David Dierking

by

horribleusoluck

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

The decision comes as Credit Suisse moves to "better align its product suite with its broader strategic growth plans".

David Dierking

by

jonson123

Robinhood Accounts Loading Up On Leveraged VIX Futures

After piling into oil futures and bankrupt companies, Robinhood account holders are making their riskiest bet yet.

David Dierking

by

robertfox

Is USO Going Back To $100? Not Likely

Readers are wondering if oil fund prices will go up as quickly as they went down. Unfortunately, it's very unlikely.

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker