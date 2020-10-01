TheStreet
HomeTrade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasTop 5 ListsWeekly Buy/Sell Signals
Search

Outlook Negative For UCO As Global Energy Demand Worsens

David Dierking

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Fund (UCO) is down roughly 23% from its late August high as new coronavirus cases spike in Europe and sections of the U.S. causing global energy demand forecasts to weaken.

sc-900

Crude oil prices have managed to stay relatively steady throughout the post-COVID bear market, hanging tightly within a range of about $38 to $43 a barrel.

sc-901

But global energy demand over the next couple of quarters remains the biggest concern. The summer travel season is now behind us and the airline sector is primed for another pullback to fresh lows thanks to a poor industry outlook.

Passenger loads are still well over 50% below year-ago levels and now many of the airlines are simply struggling to stay afloat until conditions return to something resembling normal. Without a federal bailout, major airlines are being forced to make major layoffs to cut costs. American Airlines is planning around 19,000 job cuts, while United anticipates around 12,000. In total, the airline industry could see upwards of 50,000 jobs lost due to the pandemic slowdown.

Saudi Arabia's economy has taken a hit, but it shows no indications of slowing down production despite lower oil prices. The production cuts agreed to by OPEC members in an attempt to stall the downward pressure in oil prices seems tentatively intact for now, but they appear tenuous at best going forward with many oil dependent economies looking to augment other revenue shortfalls.

OPEC also recently trimmed its energy demand forecast for both 2020 and 2021. The group expects demand to drop 9.5 million bpd in 2020 compared to 2019 levels. OPEC expects demand to pick up again in 2021, but recently reduced its projection by another 0.4 million bpd to account for recent developments.

Conclusion

No reason to jump into any of the oil funds, such as UCO or the United States Oil Fund (USO). Prices are already seeing immense downward pressure and the economic environment doesn't look to significantly improve for another year or so.

That's not saying that oil prices couldn't rebound in 2021 once demand starts improving. But UCO especially, given its leveraged nature, figures to sustain significant damage between now and the point that we see that start to happen.

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quick Thoughts On The Week: The Dollar, Value Stocks, Cyclicals And Treasuries

The market turned decidedly bearish last week and it's being confirmed by several assets.

David Dierking

Fidelity Plans To Launch Fidelity Magellan ETF

Fidelity will join the rising trend of launching ETF versions of popular mutual funds.

David Dierking

3 Emerging Markets ETFs With 5% Yields

If you're looking for better than the 2% yield on the S&P 500, cash-rich emerging markets equities are a good place to start.

David Dierking

5G Is Going To Be Huge; Here's How To Add 5G Exposure To Your Portfolio

As 5G technology begins rolling out in 2020, here's an ETF to add exposure to this fast-growing theme.

David Dierking

by

Musicgyan

Top Momentum ETF Plays: MNA, GREK, XPH, CNCR, EWJ, BJK, HEFA

Top 25 momentum candidates that are displaying positive price movement, improving relative strength and strong technical signals.

David Dierking

Leveraged Oil ETF UCO Undergoing A 1:25 Reverse Split

The 1500% pre-market gains showing on some ticker feeds aren't real.

David Dierking

by

jackrabbit1981

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

The triple leveraged inverse natural gas ETN has gone off the rails and transitioned from risky to downright dangerous.

David Dierking

by

emmajoe

Top 5 Technology ETFs

Tech ETFs can be a great addition to your portfolio. Here are 5 of your best options for technology ETFs right now.

David Dierking

by

robertwadra

USO: Bottom Is In; Buyers Are Returning; $4 Price Target

The worst of the plunge in oil prices might be over. A look at trading volume shows buying interest is increasing.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Oil ETF USO Announces 1:8 Reverse Split

Like UCO earlier this week, USO will complete its own reverse split in order to try to save the fund.

David Dierking

by

horribleusoluck