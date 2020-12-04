MJ: Buy Marijuana Stocks Ahead Of Federal Legalization Vote

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act. If passed, the bill would effectively decriminalize marijuana on the federal level and clear the path for greater acceptance and growth potential in the marijuana industry.

But, before we get too excited, there are a few things to keep in mind here.

First, this bill would decriminalize pot at the federal level, not at the state level. Individual states would still have to legalize marijuana in order for it to be widely available within their borders.

Only a few states are still making marijuana fully illegal, but there are still varying degrees of legalization and decriminalization across the country. The trend is definitely still heading towards wider adoption, so I suspect this issue will become more minor over time.

Second, the bill would have to pass both the House and the Senate in order to become law. The House may very well pass the vote, but there's been resistance to do the same in the Republican-controlled Senate. This could very well end up being one of those votes that ends up dying in the Senate for the time being.

From an investment standpoint, marijuana stocks have enjoyed a strong rally along with the rest of the cyclical sectors during November.

Pot stocks fell more than 50% from their January high during the COVID bear market, but have nearly clawed back all of those losses. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is now down less than 3% on the year.

The long-term forecast for the marijuana industry is certainly positive. Further acceptance and legalization is expected over time and revenue growth within the industry will continue to climb. That part is not really in question.

The part that needs to be assessed is if valuations are in the right place and the stock prices of the industry's big names, such as Tilray (TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos (CRON), are not egregiously priced.

At this point, I think they're not. There's been enough excess shaken out of these stock prices that there's still upside left. Granted, there's not nearly as much upside as there was a month and a half ago, but the potential passage of the MORE Act could act as a short-term catalyst to push prices higher. A full signing of this bill into law would be the ideal outcome, although it's still looking less than promising for now. Still, I like this group as a short-term, but especially long-term, buy.

I would be adding marijuana stocks to my portfolio here.

