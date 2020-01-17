Marijuana Stocks: This Rally Looks Like The Real Deal

Back on November 22, 2019, I published an article titled "It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again". On that day, the closing price of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), or the Marijuana ETF, was $17.55.

Today, it's trading around $18.60. That's a nice little gain, but I think this could be just the beginning of a larger rally ahead.

Check out the video above where I talk about the chart below and a few of the catalysts in place that could fuel this rally!

