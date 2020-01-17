ETF Focus
Login

Marijuana Stocks: This Rally Looks Like The Real Deal

David Dierking
by

Pot stocks are up 15% since their January 7th low. This rally in the marijuana industry looks like it could be just the start of something bigger.

Back on November 22, 2019, I published an article titled "It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again". On that day, the closing price of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), or the Marijuana ETF, was $17.55.

Today, it's trading around $18.60. That's a nice little gain, but I think this could be just the beginning of a larger rally ahead.

Check out the video above where I talk about the chart below and a few of the catalysts in place that could fuel this rally!

MJ Rally 4

If you liked this article, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments
Is The VIX Getting Ready To Blow Up?
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
TDIV: Why Tech Sector Dividend Payers Make A Lot Of Sense Here
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of January 13, 2020
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Why Inflation Is The Most Important Economic Data To Watch This Week
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
New Comment
ETF Trader
1
Is Gold Overvalued Or Are Gold Miners Undervalued?
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Top ETF Picks For 2020: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (PJAN)
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Here's Why The S&P 500 Is So Resilient In One Simple Chart
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Top ETF Picks For 2020: SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Top ETF Picks For 2020: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index ETF (QDEF)
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Top ETF Picks For 2020: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment