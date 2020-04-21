ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Leveraged Oil ETF UCO Undergoing A 1:25 Reverse Split

David Dierking

For those of you who went to bed last night when the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Fund (UCO) was trading at $1.35 and woke up this morning seeing the price at nearly $34, don't get too excited.

The fund is executing a 1:25 reverse split in order to get in front of any potential regulatory issues from the share price dropping too low. It's all an accounting procedure. There are no huge gains to be had here.

In fact, UCO is about to get hammered again. At Tuesday's market open, it traded around $20, another 40% loss and top of 2020's already steep losses.

sc-285

UCO's unleveraged counterpart, the United States Oil Fund (USO), is also looking at huge losses ahead. It's not at risk of a reverse split (yet), but it could be soon headed in that direction.

While reverse splits, in a vacuum, are nothing more than an accounting adjustment, in reality, they're an indication of a fund issuer trying to save a flailing product. In this case of oil ETFs (or VIX-linked products from two years ago), the products were on the brink of collapse and the reverse split is a hail mary to keep them afloat. The VIX products were liquidated as part of an agreement written into their mandate, but the oil ETFs may be different.

These events always serve as a good reminder to investors to know what you're getting yourself into. Leveraged products are especially dangerous and can end up a total loss in just a matter of days in the wrong conditions.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leveraged Oil ETFs, GUSH & DRIP, At Risk Of Closing In Crude Oil Crash

Two popular leveraged oil ETFs could be at risk of closing in high volatility crude oil market.

David Dierking

ETFs With The Largest Premiums & Discounts To NAV

ETFs typically trade very close to their NAV, but financial market instability has created both bargains and bad deals.

David Dierking

2 ETFs To Improve The Overall Quality Of Your Portfolio

Volatility remains high and Q1 earnings could be ugly. These two funds could address both of those problems in your portfolio.

David Dierking

Reader Mailbag: Can I Use MINT As A Cash Alternative In My Portfolio?

Why short-term investment-grade corporate bonds can be used as an alternative to cash and money markets.

David Dierking

BNY Mellon Launches The Latest 0% ETF

The ultra-low fee trend in the ETF space is still alive and well.

David Dierking

Direxion To Launch A "Work From Home" ETF

The company is quick to capitalize on the latest trend inspired by the coronavirus outbreak.

David Dierking

5G Is Going To Be Huge; Here's How To Add 5G Exposure To Your Portfolio

As 5G technology begins rolling out in 2020, here's an ETF to add exposure to this fast-growing theme.

David Dierking

by

aliana

S&P Dow Jones, ICE, FTSE, iBoxx Dump Index Rules And Postpone March Rebalance For Bond Indices

Illiquidity in the fixed income markets is the official reason, but it's bad form for an index to implement an ad hoc active strategy.

David Dierking

Top 5 Technology ETFs

Tech ETFs can be a great addition to your portfolio. Here are 5 of your best options for technology ETFs right now.

David Dierking

by

aliana

It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again

Pot stocks are still more than 50% off of their all-time highs but it's finally time to take a look at adding them back to your portfolio.

David Dierking

by

Athletes foot