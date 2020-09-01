How To Create A Fidelity No-Fee Portfolio

It seems like a rather elusive goal. In the world of Wall Street, which has a long-held reputation as the playground of the wealthy, it would seem nearly impossible to have a fully-managed portfolio that comes completely free.

Alas, it's no longer a myth.

A couple of years ago, Fidelity launched its suite of ZERO funds - mutual funds that come with no trading commissions, no minimum initial investments and, perhaps most importantly, a 0% expense ratio.

That's right. Investing in these funds won't cost you a dime.

The Fidelity ZERO Funds

The ZERO suite currently consists of four funds. They are:

source: Fidelity

If you're looking for simplicity in building a completely diversified portfolio, this is a great place to start looking.

The Total Market Index Fund covers the entire U.S. stock market, including large-, mid- and small-caps. If you're satisfied with a fund that has a mix of 80% large-caps and 20% mid- and small-caps, FZROX will do the job for you.

If, however, you want to tilt your portfolio one way or the other, you can use FNILX and FZIPX. FNILX covers the large-cap universe, while FZIPX targets the mid- and small-cap universe. Using these funds together allows you to create a U.S. equity portfolio exactly to your liking.

If you want international coverage in your portfolio too, FZILX fills the space nicely. It contains a diversified mix of both developed and emerging markets stocks and complements a U.S. stock portfolio perfectly.

In essence, a combination of these funds can produce a diversified portfolio, without cost, that can be tweaked to however you see fit.

It's been rumored that Fidelity could add a bond fund to its ZERO suite at some point in the future, but to date no such fund exists.

Advantages & Disadvantages

The zero cost, zero minimum structure of these funds is ideal for investors, but they don't come without a few things to consider.

First of all, they're mutual funds, not ETFs. That means intraday trading is not an option and these portfolios price only once at the end of the trading day. If you're a long-term investor, that might not make a difference since you're probably just holding indefinitely. If you're someone who watches the market closely and likes to move in and out as soon as you see something happening, the ZERO funds might not be ideal.

The other big consideration is that these funds are only available through Fidelity. If your accounts are on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade or any other brokerage platform, you won't be able to find them or trade them. You'll need to either open or use a brokerage account on Fidelity's platform. If you already have an account with Fidelity, that may not be an issue. But if you have all of your financial assets elsewhere, you'll need to decide if opening a new account is worth the trouble, especially if you can buy any number of broad index funds for 0.05% or less.

Conclusion

You may be wondering why Fidelity would launch a fund without taking a fee. The simple answer is that the company is using it as a loss leader. It's hoping to use these funds to get customers in the door in order to cross-sell them on brokerage, financial advice, investments and any number of other fee-paying products.

For the average retail investor, these funds, at a high level, are perfect for building a portfolio. There are a couple of potential drawbacks that should be considered to make sure they still meet your needs. But from a pure low-cost perspective, they're perfect for wealth building.

