Happy 4/20 Day! This Is The One Cannabis ETF To Own

If you're a believer in the long-term cannabis growth story here, there's a lot to like.

If you're Woody Harrelson, Elon Musk, Matthew McConaughey or any of the thousands and thousands of recreational marijuana users, enjoy your big day!

If you're a marijuana investor, however, it's been a year to forget.

Most cannabis ETFs are down more than 50% over the past year. Anything labeled speculative growth has been hammered as interest rates soar and the markets anticipate a global slowdown later this year.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

If you're a believer in the long-term cannabis growth story here, there's a lot to like. In an economy where there are few truly rapid growth sectors, cannabis is expected to grow by more than 30% a year through 2028.

The U.S. market is expected to participate in that growth in a major way. As a continent, North America is the largest global cannabis market, but the U.S. is still trailing Canada and Mexico. Canada already has legalized marijuana. In Mexico, it's been legal for recreational use since last year. The U.S. has legalized cannabis in several states, but nothing yet on the national level.

Still, the U.S. is looking at huge growth over the next several years.

With the U.S. offering perhaps the biggest growth opportunity in the cannabis, my top ETF for cannabis exposure follows along with that theme.

AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

According to the MSOS site, the fund "uses a fundamental investment process to identify cannabis-related companies that are establishing dominant positions in their respective markets, while also focusing on profitability and upside growth potential."

The MSOS portfolio carries all of the big domestic marijuana names, but it's got a few interesting additions that make it more diversified than you think.

When you invest in cannabis, I think you want some relatively concentrated exposure, so I'm not as worried about seeing the top 3 names accounting for more than 27% of the portfolio. What's interesting I think is the 10% allocation to real estate, most of which comes from Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). REITs offer a little different way to invest in cannabis and I like that MSOS adds some of that in here.

I wouldn't, however, put as much weight into the risk statistics listed here. MSOS is still less than two years old, which isn't really long enough to develop a full picture. Granted, MSOS experienced the great marijuana stock rally of late 2020/early 2021 and the subsequent bust that came after, so there's a lot of experience built into that short time frame.

MSOS has demonstrated slightly better risk-adjusted returns, as measured by the alpha, Sharpe ratio and Sortino ratios, and somewhat lower risk. Again, not a lot of history to work with, but it's certainly a good start, especially considering the fund is actively managed. Always good to see an active delivering on its objective.

In terms of performance, the fund is effectively right back where it started.

This chart is similar to the ones you'll find in almost every cannabis ETF right now. The markets have not been kind to long-term growth stories and companies with negative earnings. A potentially recessionary environment in 2022 or 2023 won't help that, but this sector should be a prime beneficiary of the return to expansion.

Conclusion

I prefer MSOS as a long-term cannabis growth sector play for three reasons.

It's actively managed.

It focuses on the higher growth U.S. market.

It has an early track record of delivery above average risk-adjusted returns.

The first bullet point means it can remain flexible and nimble as conditions change in a rapidly evolving sector. The latter bullet point may or may not continue into the future, but it's certainly a good start.

On 4/20, we celebrate not only cannabis, but the best way to invest in it!

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Read More…

3 Dividend ETFs with 3% Yields And A Volatility Protection Layer

VTI vs. SPY: How Total Market ETFs Measure Up Against The S&P 500

Are Long-Term Treasuries About To Become One Of The Best Trades Of 2022?

ETF Battles: DEMZ vs. MAGA - Which Politically Driven Stock ETF Is Best?

Recession Watch Is On! 5 ETFs To Protect Your Portfolio Today

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For Q1 2022

Best Performing ETFs For Q1 2022

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. FBCG vs. GK - Which High Growth Stock ETF Is Best?