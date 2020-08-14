ETF Focus
INTERVIEW: Gambling On The New Sports Betting ETF

David Dierking

If you're tired of the scales always tipping in the house's favor, maybe it's time to switch to the other side.

I'm talking, of course, about gambling and other forms of online gaming. While the coronavirus has shut down major sports leagues and events up until recently here in the United States, sporting events are resuming all around the world. Gambling on those events has been experiencing an enthusiastic resurgence, making this industry an intriguing "recession-proof" idea.

The new Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) aims to target not just this sector, but also the online gaming industry, which covers things, such as online poker and daily fantasy. BETZ invests in traditional casinos & sportsbooks, online gaming platforms, such as DraftKings and the technology companies that produce the infrastructure that supports this space.

In my latest interview with TheStreet, I talk about the BETZ ETF, its prospects for the future and how this fund could fit into a broader portfolio.

Key Points:

  • Gambling on sporting events remains robust as sporting events return worldwide.
  • Online daily fantasy games are seeing huge growth both in the number of people who participate and the revenue generated from them.
  • Online casino games, including poker and blackjack, are a "recession-proof" industry that can continue to grow regardless of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Given its heavy exposure to technology companies, BETZ could be used as part of the tech sector exposure in your portfolio.
  • About 2/3 of the portfolio is invested in foreign companies.
  • BETZ can add a nice growth opportunity to a more diversified portfolio.

