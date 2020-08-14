If you're tired of the scales always tipping in the house's favor, maybe it's time to switch to the other side.

I'm talking, of course, about gambling and other forms of online gaming. While the coronavirus has shut down major sports leagues and events up until recently here in the United States, sporting events are resuming all around the world. Gambling on those events has been experiencing an enthusiastic resurgence, making this industry an intriguing "recession-proof" idea.

The new Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) aims to target not just this sector, but also the online gaming industry, which covers things, such as online poker and daily fantasy. BETZ invests in traditional casinos & sportsbooks, online gaming platforms, such as DraftKings and the technology companies that produce the infrastructure that supports this space.

In my latest interview with TheStreet, I talk about the BETZ ETF, its prospects for the future and how this fund could fit into a broader portfolio.

Key Points: