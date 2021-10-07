    • October 7, 2021
    ETF Battles: ARKF vs. FINX vs. TPAY! Which Fintech ETF is Best?

    Fintech stocks have been on the move and these three ETFs offer different ways to play the space.
    Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

    ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

    Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

    For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

    Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

    In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll watch an audience requested match between the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) and the Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY).

    Fintech stocks have been on the move. The fintech marketplace includes companies involved with cryptocurrencies, digital payments, mobile banking, buy now pay later billing and other innovative technology that's upending the traditional financial services industry.

    Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this fixed income bout with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research and John Davi at Astoria Portfolio Advisors providing their research insights.

    Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

    ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com 

    Get in touch with our judges: 

    CFRA Research https://www.cfraresearch.com 

    Astoria Portfolio Advisors https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/ 

    --YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

    Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

    Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8 

    Enroll in online classes built for investors https://tinyurl.com/ewn3mh9v 

    Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

    Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

    60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/ 

    --LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES-- 

    1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU... 

    2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... 

    3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280... 

    4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0... 

