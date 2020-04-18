ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

ETFs With The Largest Premiums & Discounts To NAV

David Dierking

If you're a closed-end fund trader, you're all too familiar with the concept of discounts to NAV. Since CEFs are fixed baskets of securities, they trade like stocks on the exchanges - based on supply and demand. That often means that investors are only willing to pay less than fair value for the portfolio (or a premium if the perceived demand is high). CEFs trade this way because there are only a fixed number of shares available.

ETFs typically don't behave this way. They have a share creation/destruction mechanism in place that keeps share prices very closely to their underlying NAVs. Any discount or premium to NAV is usually very small in nature.

But that hasn't been the case lately for an unusually large number of ETFs. The rapid economic shutdown from the coronavirus, the subsequent liquidity crunch across all areas of the economy and the unprecedented fiscal stimulus package from the Fed have all teamed up to create an unusual degree of instability in the marketplace.

Large swings in demand for certain sectors have caused even ETFs to deviate from their underlying values much in the same way the price of hand sanitizer shot through the roof when coronavirus fears first took hold.

As you might expect, the most significant disconnects come from the areas of the market that currently have the highest risk (e.g. junk bonds) or products in which few shares trade and there is simply a lack of an adequate number of buyers and sellers.

Some of these discounts could be viewed as short-term in nature and a bargain buying opportunity. Since we rarely see this type of behavior in ETFs, it's difficult to say for sure if these are good deals or not but they're worth identifying in the event that they are.

Here are some of the largest current NAV discounts in the ETF space.

Ticker
Name
Discount

DWCR

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF

-11.79

VAMO

Cambria Value & Momentum ETF

-5.38

HYD

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal ETF

-5.12

SHYD

VanEck Vectors Short-Term High Yield Municipal ETF

-4.85

HYLD

High Yield ETF

-4.72

HYZD

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

-4.19

NGE

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF

-3.26

As you can see, the list is dominated by junk bond ETFs, one of the most polarizing areas of the market. The coronavirus has exposed the financial conditions of not just debt already rated junk, but BBB bonds that are now getting downgraded into junk.

Once the market stabilizes, I'd expect these funds to begin seeing their discounts shrink and trade closer to their NAVs, but who knows where this goes in the short-term.

On the flip side, here are some of the largest premiums.

Ticker
Name
Premium

FLV

American Century Focused Large-Cap Value ETF

9.45

MIDZ

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3X ETF

4.83

BDRY

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF

2.90

USO

United States Oil Fund

2.74

A little bit of everything here. The shipping sector has been highly volatile and incredibly beaten down, so the disconnect isn't surprising. Same story with oil. USL is trading at a similar premium, so it's disconnecting across the board.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2 ETFs To Improve The Overall Quality Of Your Portfolio

Volatility remains high and Q1 earnings could be ugly. These two funds could address both of those problems in your portfolio.

David Dierking

Reader Mailbag: Can I Use MINT As A Cash Alternative In My Portfolio?

Why short-term investment-grade corporate bonds can be used as an alternative to cash and money markets.

David Dierking

BNY Mellon Launches The Latest 0% ETF

The ultra-low fee trend in the ETF space is still alive and well.

David Dierking

Direxion To Launch A "Work From Home" ETF

The company is quick to capitalize on the latest trend inspired by the coronavirus outbreak.

David Dierking

S&P Dow Jones, ICE, FTSE, iBoxx Dump Index Rules And Postpone March Rebalance For Bond Indices

Illiquidity in the fixed income markets is the official reason, but it's bad form for an index to implement an ad hoc active strategy.

David Dierking

Fidelity Closes 3 Money Market Funds To Protect Shareholders From Plunging Yields

Fidelity recently closed three Treasury-focused money market funds amid surging demand for safety and near-zero T-bill yields.

David Dierking

5G Is Going To Be Huge; Here's How To Add 5G Exposure To Your Portfolio

As 5G technology begins rolling out in 2020, here's an ETF to add exposure to this fast-growing theme.

David Dierking

by

qwerty6

Top 5 Technology ETFs

Tech ETFs can be a great addition to your portfolio. Here are 5 of your best options for technology ETFs right now.

David Dierking

by

aliana

Zoom vs. Zoom: Buying The Wrong One Has Led To 900% Gains

The video conferencing boom has led some investors to buy stock in Zoom. They may be buying the wrong one.

David Dierking

It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again

Pot stocks are still more than 50% off of their all-time highs but it's finally time to take a look at adding them back to your portfolio.

David Dierking

by

Athletes foot