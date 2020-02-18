ETFs That Are Most Impacted By Apple's Revenue Warning

Apple's announcement that it will miss its Q1 revenue forecast due to complications from the coronavirus outbreak will have a ripple effect throughout the tech space. It figures to be the first of what could be many profit and revenue warnings from companies as the virus spreads globally.

In this video, I look at five tech ETFs that will be impacted the most by Apple's revenue warning.

