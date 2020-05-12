ETF Focus
ETF Daily Trading Digest: Buy BAR, DVYE; Avoid JNK

David Dierking

Good morning! Here's the ETF Daily Trading Digest for Friday, May 12, 2020.

What To Watch

Several weeks ago, the Fed announced that it was allowing itself the ability to buy bond ETFs, including junk, to support the financial markets. Today, it plans on following through although much of the expected demand appears to be priced in.

The headline event of the day could be Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony in front of the Senate talking about the COVID-19 outbreak. The market has been rising the potential of an economic reopening, but any Fauci testimony that resets expectations and makes any dire forecasts could send stocks heading back down again.

3 ETF Trade Ideas For The Week Ahead

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

The Fed begins buying corporate bond ETFs today, and while most will be higher quality, some junk bonds will also be bought.

But the amount of debt that has been downgraded to junk lately is creating an oversupply, which could sink junk bond prices.

Junk bonds, in my opinion, remain too risky to be holding here.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

EM bonds, of which half are junk-rated, have been recovering thanks to central bank support.

Emerging markets assets look risky in this global recession, but the yields of nearly 7% look attractive.

The risk/reward has improved and could be a nice yield booster in modest quantities.

GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR)

Gold, in my opinion, remains one of the most attractive assets to be holding in the current environment.

The biggest gold ETFs own paper securities, but BAR is unique in that it's backed by physical gold.

It's a nice added security blanket for investors who want to know that their investment is backed by the physical asset.

Trending Higher

  1. Biotech
  2. Cybersecurity
  3. Online Retail

Trending Lower

  1. Utilities
  2. Consumer Staples
  3. Banks

Quick Thoughts

The Fed, for the first time in its history, will begin buying bond ETFs today to boost market liquidity. It's the latest step in what many consider an overreach of the group's original mandate and could ultimately lead to the Fed considering adding stock ETFs if the bear returns.

Comments

