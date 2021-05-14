TheStreet home
ETF Battles: Vanguard vs. iShares: Which Socially Responsible ETFs are Better?

In this episode, you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 ESG focused, socially responsible, sustainable and impact investing ETFs from iShares and Vanguard.
In this episode, you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 ESG focused, socially responsible, sustainable and impact investing ETFs from iShares and Vanguard.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to rumble? In this episode you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 ESG focused, socially responsible, sustainable and impact investing ETFs from iShares and Vanguard. Who wins?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Mike Akins at ETF Action and Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. The ETFs mentioned in this episode are the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) and the iShares KLD 400 Social Index ETF (DSI). Find out who wins the battle! 

