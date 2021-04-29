ETF Battles: Vanguard vs. Invesco: 4 Rival ETFs Battle Each Other - WHO WINS?

In this episode, you'll see a 4-way battle between a pair of small- and mid-cap value ETFs from Invesco vs. Vanguard.

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

Are you ready to rumble? In this episode you'll see a 4-way battle between a pair of small and midcap value ETFs from Invesco vs. Vanguard. Who wins?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Mike Akins at ETF Action and John Davi at Astoria Portfolio Advisors providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. The ETFs mentioned in this episode are the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV), the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV), the Vanguard S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IVOV), the Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Find out who wins the battle!

