Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
Search
ETF Battles: 4 Value ETFs Duke it Out in a QUADRUPLE HEADER!

ETF Battles: 4 Value ETFs Duke it Out in a QUADRUPLE HEADER!

Value stocks have been beating growth stocks thus far in 2021. And in this timely episode you'll see a skirmish between 4 value stock ETFs.
Author:
Publish date:
Value stocks have been beating growth stocks thus far in 2021. And in this timely episode you'll see a skirmish between 4 value stock ETFs.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to rumble? Value stocks have been beating growth stocks thus far in 2021. And in this timely episode you'll see a skirmish between 4 value stock ETFs: the Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL), the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP), the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV).

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this matchup with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth, Director of ETF Research at CFRA Research, and Eric Balchunas, Senior Analyst at Bloomberg, providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

 ********* Get in touch with our judges:

CFRA Research https://www.cfraresearch.com

Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/aut...​ 

********* --YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

********* --LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES--

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...​ 

iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...​ 

Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...​ 

#ETF#ValueStocks#ValueInvesting

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: 4 Value ETFs Duke it Out in a QUADRUPLE HEADER!

What_Might_The_New_ARK_Space_Exploration-601060d5fb74df5fefe8c36f_1_Jan_26_2021_19_00_52_poster
Market Intelligence

The Full List Of Holdings For The ARK Space Exploration ETF Is Out (ARKX)

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

The Launch Of The ARK Space Exploration ETF Could Be Just Days Away (ARKX)

3_Targeted_ETF_Strategies_For_Investing_-605cb7cc218ac143d2cddea9_1_Mar_25_2021_17_18_57_poster
Trade Ideas

3 Targeted ETF Strategies For Investing In Real Estate

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: How Does BUZZ ETF Compare vs. Stock Market Peers?

stock-market-2616931_1280 (1)
Dividend Ideas

Investors Abandoning T-Bills and Treasury Bonds As Yields Soar

bitcoin-2008262_1280
Market Intelligence

The Current State of the Bitcoin ETF Race

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: IWM vs. MDY - Small vs. Mid Caps, Which is Better?

4_ETFs_For_Adding_A_9_Yield_To_Your_Port-60145688dfea140bda3a16de_1_Jan_29_2021_19_17_47_poster
Market Intelligence

Cambria Getting Ready To FAIL