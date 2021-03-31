ETF Battles: 4 Value ETFs Duke it Out in a QUADRUPLE HEADER!

Value stocks have been beating growth stocks thus far in 2021. And in this timely episode you'll see a skirmish between 4 value stock ETFs.

Are you ready to rumble? Value stocks have been beating growth stocks thus far in 2021. And in this timely episode you'll see a skirmish between 4 value stock ETFs: the Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL), the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP), the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV).

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this matchup with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth, Director of ETF Research at CFRA Research, and Eric Balchunas, Senior Analyst at Bloomberg, providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

