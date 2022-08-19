ETF Battles: A Stock Market Quant Scuffle Between COWZ & DSTL!

In this episode, it's a contest between two factor stock ETFs from Pacer and Distillate.

Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!

If you've ever wondered what I sound like in person, here's your chance! My thanks to Ron and ETF Guide for feeling that I'm qualified to appear on their show!

And there will be more to come soon in the future!

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees an audience requested contest between the Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) and the Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ). Which qaunt or factor-focused ETF is the better choice?

Program judges David Dierking at TheSteet.com and Cinthia Murphy at the ETF Think Tank share their investing insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO

0:00 Show starts here

0:43 Which ETF Battles do you wanna see?

1:12 Visit our viewer resources section

1:52 ETF Battle matchups

2:22 Judges introduced

2:40 Battle categories introduced

3:15 ETF Cost comparison

4:29 Exposure strategy analysis

7:08 ETF Performance comparison

9:05 Mystery category analysis

12:13 Judges recap their ETF winner

14:24 Final ETF Battle scorecard

14:49 Key takeaways

16:04 Visit our viewer resources section

16:20 Which ETF Battles do you wanna see?

16:31 Show conclusion

Get in touch with our judges:

David Dierking (TheStreet.com) https://www.thestreet.com/etffocus/au...

Cinthia Murphy (ETF Think Tank) https://www.etfthinktank.com/team/cin...

