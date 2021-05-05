TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
Search
ETF Battles: 430% Gain in 1 Year?! Sorting Through South Korea's Best ETFs

ETF Battles: 430% Gain in 1 Year?! Sorting Through South Korea's Best ETFs

In this episode, you'll see a 3-way battle between South Korea ETFs from Direxion, iShares and Franklin Templeton.
Author:
Publish date:
In this episode, you'll see a 3-way battle between South Korea ETFs from Direxion, iShares and Franklin Templeton.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to rumble? In this episode, you'll see a 3-way battle between South Korea ETFs from Direxion, iShares and Franklin Templeton. Who wins?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Mike Akins at ETF Action and John Davi at Astoria Portfolio Advisors providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. The ETFs mentioned in this episode are the Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3x Shares ETF (KORU), the Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR), and the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY). Find out who wins the battle!

********* Get in touch with our judges: 

ETF Action https://www.ETFaction.com​ 

Astoria Portfolio Advisors http://www.AstoriaAdvisors.com​ 

********* --YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8​ 

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2​ 

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52​ 

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52​ 

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/​ 

Talk with Ron: https://tinyurl.com/dfhn863t​ 

********* --LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES-- 

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...​ 

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...​ 

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280...​ 

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...​ 

#SouthKorea#EmergingMarkets#ETF

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: 430% Gain in 1 Year?! Sorting Through South Korea's Best ETFs

Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 10.56.47 AM
High Yield Ideas

This Multi-Asset ETF With A 10% Yield Could Be Just What Your Portfolio Needs

Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 10.33.09 AM
Market Intelligence

Bottom Performing ETFs For April 2021

Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 7.52.04 AM
Market Intelligence

Top Performing ETFs For April 2021

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: Vanguard vs. Invesco: 4 Rival ETFs Battle Each Other - WHO WINS?

50_Cheapest_ETFs_You_Can_Buy_Today-5ffdb73ce9e3792d42aabe49_1_Jan_12_2021_15_23_43_poster
Dividend Ideas

6 ETFs For Giving Your Portfolio Cash A Yield Boost

An_8_Dividend_Yield_Thats_Perfect_For_Th-5f3adcf3cf32557ee2e63e52_1_Aug_17_2020_20_43_57_poster
Dividend Ideas

3 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Hold

5_Dividend_ETFs_That_Gained_More_Than_10-603d38051751690ebef8ad52_1_Mar_01_2021_20_57_12_poster
High Yield Ideas

A 7% Yield Solution If You're Starting Late Saving For Retirement

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

ARK Is Dumping Virgin Galactic