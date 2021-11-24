ETF Battles: QQQ vs. VUG - Which Is The Best Growth ETF?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll watch an audience requested contest between two high growth ETFs. It's the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) vs. the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

Growth stocks and ETFs linked to them have outperformed their value peers over the past decade. And QQQ vs. VUG examines two competing growth stock strategies for obtaining optimal exposure. Which one is the better choice for investors?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this S&P 500 ETF contest with guest judges Dave Kreinces, Founder at ETFPM.com and Dan Weiskopf, Portfolio Manager at Toroso Investments sharing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, and a mystery category. Plus wild cards. Find out who wins the battle!

