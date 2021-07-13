TheStreet home
ETF Battles: QQQ vs. MTUM - Which Growth Stock ETF Is The Right Choice?

ETF Battles: QQQ vs. MTUM - Which Growth Stock ETF Is The Right Choice?

Both ETFs own some of the same type of high momentum, growth stocks but with some key strategy differences. Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?
Both ETFs own some of the same type of high momentum, growth stocks but with some key strategy differences. Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) vs. the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). Both ETFs own some of the same type of high momentum, growth stocks but with some key strategy differences. Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research and John Davi at Astoria Portfolio Advisors providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! 

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com 

Join Ron DeLegge and the ETF Battles judges at the Money Show from June 29-July 1. Register here: https://online.moneyshow.com/2021/Jun... 

Get in touch with our judges: 

Astoria Portfolio Advisors https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/ 

CFRA Research https://www.cfraresearch.com/ 

