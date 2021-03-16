ETF Battles: IWM vs. MDY - Small vs. Mid Caps, Which is Better?

In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll watch a small cap vs. mid cap sibling rivalry between the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY).

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll watch a small cap vs. mid cap sibling rivalry between: the iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) and SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY). Smaller stocks have been outperforming larger stocks thus far in 2021.

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees the tussle with guests David Kreinces at ETF Portfolio Management and Cinthia Murphy at ETF.com judging the ETF battle.

Each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category.

