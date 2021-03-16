Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
ETF Battles: IWM vs. MDY - Small vs. Mid Caps, Which is Better?

In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll watch a small cap vs. mid cap sibling rivalry between the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY).
Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees the tussle with guests David Kreinces at ETF Portfolio Management and Cinthia Murphy at ETF.com judging the ETF battle.

Each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle between small cap and mid cap ETFs.

