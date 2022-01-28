Skip to main content
ETF Battles: Which Dividend Income ETF is Better? - JEPI vs. SCHD vs. XYLD Face Off!

This episode features a three-way bout between dividend income ETFs that come with higher yields.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll watch a dividend income bout between the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) and the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this triple-header contest between dividend income ETFs with guest judges Jessica Ferringer from ETF.com and John Davi with Astoria Portfolio Advisors sharing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

********* 

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com 

********* 

Get in touch with our judges: 

Astoria Portfolio Advisors https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/ 

ETF.com https://www.ETF.com 

********* 

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8 

Enroll in online classes built for investors https://tinyurl.com/ewn3mh9v 

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/ 

********* 

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES-- 

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU... 

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... 

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280... 

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0... 

#DividendIncome #ETF #HighYieldETF

