ETF Battles: Investing in Cybersecurity? The 4 Best ETFs in an EPIC BATTLE!

In this episode, find out which of the 4 major cybersecurity ETFs is the best way to play this mega-investment theme.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Looking for the best cybersecurity stocks and ETFs? In this episode you'll see an EPIC battle between the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK), the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (IHAK) and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG). Find out which of these 4 cybersecurity ETFs is the best way to play this mega-investment theme.

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this matchup with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research and Dave Nadig at ETF Trends providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

********* Get in touch with our judges:

ETFtrends.com https://www.ETFtrends.com​

CFRA Research http://www.CFRAresearch.com​

********* --YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8​

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2​

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52​

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52​

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/​

Talk with Ron: https://tinyurl.com/dfhn863t​

********* --LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES--

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...​

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...​

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280...​

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...​

#stocks​ #ETFs​ #cybersecurityETF​