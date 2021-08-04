TheStreet home
ETF Battles: CTEC vs. PBW vs. TAN - Which Clean Energy ETF Do You Buy?

Clean energy is a mega investment trend as global economies tackle climate change, but do you invest in solar ETFs or clean tech focused ETFs?
Author:
Publish date:
Clean energy is a mega investment trend as global economies tackle climate change, but do you invest in solar ETFs or clean tech focused ETFs?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? Clean energy stocks, which includes wind, hydro and solar power, is a mega investment trend as global economies tackle climate change. Do you invest in solar ETFs or clean tech focused ETFs?

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see a head-to-head contest between the Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC) vs. the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) vs. the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN). Which clean energy ETF prevails?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Eric Balchunas at Bloomberg and Mike Akins at ETF Action providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

*********

********* 

