ETF Battles: How Does BUZZ ETF Compare vs. Stock Market Peers?

In this episode, you'll watch an epic ETF triple header between the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) and the AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT).
Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to rumble? Season II of ETF Battles is in full swing and in this episode you'll watch an epic ETF triple header between the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) and the AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT). As the influence of social media on investors' sentiment grows, which of these stock ETFs is best positioned to benefit? Who wins the battle?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Mike Akins, Founding Partner at ETF Action and Eric Balchunas, Senior Analyst at Bloomberg providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! (Credit to @synthartist69​ on the Let's Go Crazy keyboard jam)

