ETF Battles: How Does BUZZ ETF Compare vs. Stock Market Peers?

In this episode, you'll watch an epic ETF triple header between the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) and the AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT).

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

As the influence of social media on investors' sentiment grows, which of these stock ETFs is best positioned to benefit? Who wins the battle?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Mike Akins, Founding Partner at ETF Action and Eric Balchunas, Senior Analyst at Bloomberg providing their research insights.

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Mike Akins, Founding Partner at ETF Action and Eric Balchunas, Senior Analyst at Bloomberg providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! (Credit to @synthartist69​ on the Let's Go Crazy keyboard jam)

