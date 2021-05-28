TheStreet home
ETF Battles: Blockchain vs. FANG vs. Ethereum; Which Hyper-Growth Strategy Wins?

In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 hyper-growth investing strategies.
In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 hyper-growth investing strategies.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles, you'll see a TRIPLE HEADER between 3 hyper-growth investing strategies: Blockchain stocks, FANG stocks and Ethereum. It's the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) vs. the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) vs. the BMO MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3x ETN (FNGU). Who wins?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees the matchup with guest judges Cinthia Murphy at ETF.com and Dave Kreinces at ETF Portfolio Management providing their research insights.

Each ETF/ETN is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! 

********* 

Get in touch with our judges:

ETF.com https://www.ETF.com 

ETF Portfolio Management http://www.ETFpm.com 

********* 

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8 

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2 

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/ 

Talk with Ron: https://tinyurl.com/dfhn863t 

********* 

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES-- 

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU... 

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... 

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280... 

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0... 

