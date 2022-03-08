Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
ETF Battles: What's the Better High Income Dividend ETF? JEPI vs NUSI vs DIVO!

ETF Battles: What's the Better High Income Dividend ETF? JEPI vs NUSI vs DIVO!

In this episode, it's an audience requested contest between high dividend income ETFs from Amplify, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Nationwide.

In this episode, it's an audience requested contest between high dividend income ETFs from Amplify, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Nationwide.

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees an audience requested contest between high dividend income ETFs with the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI).

Program judges Todd Rosenbluth with CFRA Research and Eric Balchunas at Bloomberg judge the ETF match-up, sharing their investing research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

*********

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. Know the risks. Proceed Boldly. Visit http://www.Direxion.com 

********* 

Get in touch with our judges:

Bloomberg (Eric) https://www.bloomberg.com/authors/ADU... 

CFRA Research (Todd) https://www.cfraresearch.com 

********* 

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

Get Ron's weekly newsletter https://tinyurl.com/2p8bxy82 

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8 

Enroll in online classes built for investors https://tinyurl.com/ewn3mh9v 

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/ 

#Dividend #HighIncome #ETF

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

ETF Battles 2
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: What's the Better High Income Dividend ETF? JEPI vs NUSI vs DIVO!

By David Dierking1 minute ago
6_Vanguard_ETFs_That_Fit_In_Any_Retireme-600e354efb74df5fefe8ada9_1_Jan_25_2021_3_56_41_poster
Dividend Ideas

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Has Turned Into One Of The Worst Dividend ETFs Of 2022

By David Dierking23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 11.56.18 AM
Trade Ideas

Top Performing ETFs For February 2022

By David DierkingMar 3, 2022
magnifier-g789cf5e7f_1280
Blog

Russia ETFs Suspend Share Creations; Premiums To NAV Shoot Up To More Than 100%

By David DierkingMar 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 12.35.21 PM
Dividend Ideas

Top Performing Dividend ETFs For February 2022

By David DierkingMar 2, 2022
bills-g45bceecfe_1280
Dividend Ideas

6 Higher Yielding Cash Alternatives For Your Portfolio

By David DierkingFeb 28, 2022
6_Vanguard_ETFs_That_Fit_In_Any_Retireme-600e354efb74df5fefe8ada9_1_Jan_25_2021_3_56_41_poster
Dividend Ideas

4 Vanguard Bond ETFs For Every Market

By David DierkingFeb 22, 2022
ETF Focus Report Master - SECTOR TECHNICALS REPORT-15-page-001
Blog

Is It Finally Time To Scratch The Gold Itch? (Plus 7 ETFs To Play It)

By David DierkingFeb 21, 2022
ETF Focus Report Master - ETF FACT CARD_EQ-page-001
Blog

ARKK: Are Investors Moving Back In?

By David DierkingFeb 20, 2022