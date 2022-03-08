ETF Battles: What's the Better High Income Dividend ETF? JEPI vs NUSI vs DIVO!

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees an audience requested contest between high dividend income ETFs with the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) and the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI).

Program judges Todd Rosenbluth with CFRA Research and Eric Balchunas at Bloomberg judge the ETF match-up, sharing their investing research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

*********

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. Know the risks. Proceed Boldly. Visit http://www.Direxion.com

*********

Get in touch with our judges:

Bloomberg (Eric) https://www.bloomberg.com/authors/ADU...

CFRA Research (Todd) https://www.cfraresearch.com

*********

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Get Ron's weekly newsletter https://tinyurl.com/2p8bxy82

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8

Enroll in online classes built for investors https://tinyurl.com/ewn3mh9v

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

#Dividend #HighIncome #ETF

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!