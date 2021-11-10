Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
ETF Battles: Looking for the Best Bitcoin ETF - BITO vs. GBTC
Crypto funds are exploding in number and bitcoin is still king. Which bitcoin linked products in the ETF market are best?
Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll watch an audience requested bitcoin bash between the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) against the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Crypto linked funds are exploding in number and bitcoin is still king. But which bitcoin linked products in the ETF market are best? The quest for the perfect exchange-traded vehicle that closely tracks the price of bitcoin continues!

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this bitcoin ETF bash with guest judges Dave Nadig from ETF Trends and Eric Balchunas at Bloomberg sharing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

