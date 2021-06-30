TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
Search
ETF Battles: BATT vs. LIT - Which EV Lithium Battery ETF is Better?

ETF Battles: BATT vs. LIT - Which EV Lithium Battery ETF is Better?

Which battery ETF is the better positioned for the massive growth in EV battery growth?
Author:
Publish date:
Which battery ETF is the better positioned for the massive growth in EV battery growth?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll watch an epic matchup between two EV lithium battery ETFs: the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) vs. the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT). Which battery ETF is the better positioned for the massive growth in EV battery growth? 

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg and Mike Akins, Founder at ETF Action providing their research insights. 

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! 

********* 

ETF Battles is sponsored by: 

Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com 

********* 

Get in touch with our judges: 

ETFaction.com https://www.etfaction.com/webinars 

The Institutional ETF Toolbox https://www.amazon.com/Institutional-... 

********* 

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8 

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2 

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/ 

Talk with Ron: https://tinyurl.com/dfhn863t 

********* 

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES-- 

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU... 

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... 

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280... 

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0... 

#BatteryETF #LithiumETF #EVstocks

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: BATT vs. LIT - Which EV Lithium Battery ETF is Better?

6_Vanguard_ETFs_That_Fit_In_Any_Retireme-600e354efb74df5fefe8ada9_1_Jan_25_2021_3_56_41_poster
Market Intelligence

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) About To Get A New Look

bitcoin-2007769_1280-2
Market Intelligence

ARK And 21Shares Partner For New Bitcoin ETF Filing

50_Cheapest_ETFs_You_Can_Buy_Today-5ffdb73ce9e3792d42aabe49_1_Jan_12_2021_15_23_43_poster
Dividend Ideas

10 Under The Radar Dividend ETFs Worth Considering

mockup-5288033_1280
Trade Ideas

2 ETFs To Consider Buying (And 1 To Avoid) This Week

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bitcoin

home-1682316_1280
Trade Ideas

Buy This ETF To Hedge Against Rising Housing Inflation

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF is the Best Choice?

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

10 Stocks That The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Added In The 1st Half Of 2021