ETF Battles: ARKK vs. QQQ vs. SPY - Triple Header Showdown!

In this episode of "ETF Battles", you'll watch an epic triple header showdown between the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
Author:
Publish date:

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

According to ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to rumble? In this episode of "ETF Battles", you'll watch an epic triple header showdown between the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Although all ETFs in this matchup own some of the same stocks, two funds (QQQ and SPY) are index linked while ARKK is actively managed. Who wins the battle?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide​ referees this skirmish with guests David Kreinces at ETF Portfolio Management and Mike Akins at ETF Action judging the ETF battle. Find out who wins the battle between these two technology, futuristic minded ETFs.​

More from Ron: 60 Smart Ways to Retire Better (FREE e-Book) https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

Get in touch with our judges: ETF Action (https://www.etfaction.com​​​​) and ETF Portfolio Management (http://www.etfpm.com)​

