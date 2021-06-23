TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
Search
ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF is the Best Choice?

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF is the Best Choice?

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) vs. the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP). Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?
Author:
Publish date:
In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) vs. the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP). Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) vs. the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP). Both ETFs own stocks tracking high growth trends like clean energy, genomics, and blockchain technology. Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research and John Davi at Astoria Portfolio Advisors providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! 

********* 

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com 

********* 

Join Ron DeLegge and the ETF Battles judges at the Money Show from June 29-July 1. Register here: https://online.moneyshow.com/2021/Jun... 

********* 

Get in touch with our judges: 

Astoria Portfolio Advisors https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/ 

CFRA Research https://www.cfraresearch.com/ 

********* 

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON-- 

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8 

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2 

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/ 

Talk with Ron: https://tinyurl.com/dfhn863t 

********* 

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES-- 

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU... 

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... 

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280... 

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0... 

#ETF #ARKETF #GrowthETFs

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF is the Best Choice?

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

10 Stocks That The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Added In The 1st Half Of 2021

MJ_vs_YOLO_Which_Cannabis_ETF_Should_You-600ef99ddfea140bda39e3ec_1_Jan_25_2021_18_39_48_poster
Trade Ideas

MJUS vs. MSOS: Which U.S. Cannabis Market ETF Looks Better?

Barstool_Sports_El_Presidente_Dave_Portn-603ec1f55661eb313d707650_1_Mar_02_2021_23_22_08_poster
Trade Ideas

Revisiting BUZZ: Inside Dave Portnoy's ETF 3 Months Later

man-5782411_1280
Trade Ideas

The Best ETF For Following The Robinhood Crowd

QYLG_vs_QYLD_A_Look_At_The_New_Nasdaq_10-5f8ef22c7fb3997b1c22c359_1_Oct_20_2020_15_18_03_poster
High Yield Ideas

6 ETFs For Adding A 7% Yield To Your Portfolio Today

5_Dividend_ETFs_That_Gained_More_Than_10-603d38051751690ebef8ad52_1_Mar_01_2021_20_57_12_poster
Dividend Ideas

Need A Weekly Dividend Paycheck From Your Equity Portfolio? This ETF Does Just That!

silver-bar-6247498_1280
Trade Ideas

Will The WallStreetBets Crowd Come After Silver Again?

This_Fund_Could_Be_ARK_ETFs_Next_Big_Win-60088187e9e3792d42ab0ea3_1_Jan_20_2021_20_04_54_poster
Trade Ideas

Tired Of The ARK ETFs? Here's An Alternative Next Gen Tech ETF To Consider