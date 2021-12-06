ETF Battles: ARKK vs. GTEK - Which Growth ETF is Best?

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll watch an audience requested skirmish between two growth stock ETFs - the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) vs. the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders ETF (GTEK). Which ETF is the better play?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this growth stock ETF contest with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth, Director of Mutual Fund and ETF Research at CFRA Research and Mike Akins, CEO at ETF Action.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, and a mystery category. Plus wild cards. Find out who wins the battle!

Be sure to watch the ARKK vs. KOMP match-up from our ETF Battles episode earlier this year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1AtJ...

*********

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com

*********

Get in touch with our judges:

CFRA Research https://www.cfraresearch.com/

ETF Action https://www.etfaction.com/

*********

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Test your portfolio's strengths & weaknesses https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8

Enroll in online classes built for investors https://tinyurl.com/ewn3mh9v

Check your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

*********

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES--

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280...

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...

#GrowthETF #ARKETF #GrowthStocks #BestETF

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!