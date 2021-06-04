TheStreet home
ETF Battles: ARKG vs. GNOM - Which Is The Better Genomics/Biotech Play?

In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see a clash between the ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM).
In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see a clash between the ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM).

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see a clash between the ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (ARKG) vs. the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM). Which ETF is the better play?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees the matchup with guest judges Cinthia Murphy at ETF.com and Dave Kreinces at ETF Portfolio Management providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

