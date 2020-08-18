ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Dollar Bounce Fails; Back To 27-Month Low

David Dierking

The dollar's precipitous fall continued on Tuesday after a mid-August rally, in which it tried to rally past the 94 level, failed to take hold. We're seeing real weakness in the greenback as every mini-bounce since May has failed to materialize.

DXY00_Barchart_Interactive_Chart_08_18_2020

After a consolidation period in April and May, it's been all downhill for the dollar. As the government continues pumping more and more stimulus into the economy and the Fed keeps interest rates near zero indefinitely, the oversupply of dollars could finally be catching up to the dollar's value.

The latest failed pop could also be the result of the market's pivot to risk-seeking behavior. We know large-caps stocks, especially the FAAMG stocks, have been driving higher with nary a hint of even a minor pullback, but other asset classes are starting to join in the party.

Small-caps have begun leading large-caps and cyclicals, such as financials, industrials and materials, have even taken a turn in the lead in recent days.

The final straw may have been the spike in Treasury yields. The 10-year yield jumped around 20 basis points in just a matter of a few days (although it did move back down somewhat on Monday). If Treasuries begin capitulating to the stock market rally here, there's little reason to believe that the dollar can't fall all the way to 90.

Top_5_Dividend_ETFs_To_Watch_In_August-5f280049931ab320db2e0128_1_Aug_03_2020_13_01_30_poster

Gold recently pulled back roughly $150/ounce in what could be viewed as a broader move away from defensive safe havens, but I view that drop as more of a consolidation of its recent rally. Gold is already back above $2000, so the precious metals is still fully intact.

How To Play A Dollar Decline

The clear assets to buy in a weakening dollar scenario are equities and gold. Emerging markets assets, both stocks and bonds, could particularly benefit. I'm thinking both the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and the iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) are good options.

Gold, both physical and miners, are well-positioned to continue their current rally. The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) and the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) are all good choices for physical gold. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) are your best choices for miners.

If you want direct exposure to the dollar, there's the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP) and the Invesco DB USD Bearish ETF (UDN).

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An 8% Dividend Yield That's Perfect For This Market

U.S. equity and Treasury yields are pitifully low, but yields from emerging markets are looking very enticing.

David Dierking

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

The triple leveraged inverse natural gas ETN has gone off the rails and transitioned from risky to downright dangerous.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Gambling On The New Sports Betting ETF

Investors now have an easy way to invest in the fast-growing gambling and internet gaming sector.

David Dierking

by

sbear

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF: Nearing A Good Entry Point

Dividend stocks have failed to keep up with the S&P 500 rally this year, but they're finally getting close to a buy point.

David Dierking

Credit Suisse Will Retire DGAZF And Redeem Note At Fair Value

The note's issuer announced it will shut down the leveraged natural gas ETN after it traded for as much as 200 times its underlying NAV.

David Dierking

Cloud Computing ETF: Taking A Pause But Still A Long-Term Buy

Cloud stocks are due for a bit of a breather, but the long-term bullish narrative for this sector is still intact.

David Dierking

If Russia Has Indeed Developed A Coronavirus Vaccine, It's Bad News For Gold

A COVID-19 cure would be bullish for equities and minimize the need for safe haven assets.

David Dierking

International Stocks Have Breakout Potential

Despite lagging the S&P 500 by more than 10% this year, international stocks look positioned to make a big move up here.

David Dierking

Robinhood Investors Are Piling Into Silver And Gold

The popular trading site shows that gold and silver ETFs are becoming incredibly popular among retail investors.

David Dierking

Fed: Time To Let Inflation Run Hot

Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve also look ready to keep interest rates near zero for years.

David Dierking