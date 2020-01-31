Coronavirus Fears Be Damned! Why Chinese Stocks Are Still A Buy

The coronavirus has caused a decline of 10% in Chinese stock prices. While the virus continues to spread, it might be easy to conclude that you should avoid investing in this region until the situation improves, but I think that there is a short-term buying opportunity here.

In the video above, I run through what the short-term charts are telling me about where Chinese stocks could go next.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!