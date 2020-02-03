ETF Focus
Chart of the Day: Quality Is The Only Factor That's Outperforming

David Dierking
by

Despite the fact that the S&P 500 returned 30% in 2019, there was just one smart beta investing theme that topped the broader market. The focus on quality stocks, those that are backed by healthy balance sheets, strong cash flows and manageable debt loads, has gained investors' favor as they pivot to a more defensive positioning.

In the video above, I take a look at a couple of charts that detail this outperformance.

