Chart of the Day: Quality Is The Only Factor That's Outperforming

Despite the fact that the S & P 500 returned 30% in 2019, there was just one smart beta investing theme that topped the broader market. The focus on quality stocks, those that are backed by healthy balance sheets, strong cash flows and manageable debt loads, has gained investors' favor as they pivot to a more defensive positioning.

In the video above, I take a look at a couple of charts that detail this outperformance.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!