Chart of the Day: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of March 9, 2020

Market volatility remains extremely high, while Treasury yields plunge to all-time lows. Investors are searching for direction, but the bottom is probably not yet in.

David Dierking

I Don't Understand This 50 Basis Point Rate Cut At All

The Fed's between meeting 50 basis point rate cut is shockingly short-sighted, won't do anything to combat the coronavirus spread and could make things worse economically.

David Dierking

Why The Dow's 1,300 Point Spike Doesn't Indicate A Bottom

The Dow's 1,300 point rise on Monday is a welcome relief from last week's 14% correction, but it doesn't look like the bottom is in yet.

David Dierking

While The Dow Was Plunging 12% Last Week, This ETF Delivered A 9% Gain

While the Dow was plunging 12% last week, this ETF delivered a 9% gain.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of March 2, 2020

Concerns over the coronavirus have taken down U.S. stocks by more than 11%, while Treasury yields hit all-time lows. Here's how the upcoming week could play out.

David Dierking

S&P 500 Trading Action Suggests Stocks Will Keep Falling

The S&P 500 fell sharply Tuesday following an opening bounce suggesting that sellers are in control and will keep pushing equities down.

David Dierking

The Real Safe Haven Value Is In Silver Miners

While investors may be moving into gold and Treasuries, the real value lies with silver and silver miners.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 24, 2020

Coronavirus fears become more real when Apple and Coca-Cola issue revenue warnings. Treasuries and gold catch fire.

David Dierking

It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again

Pot stocks are still more than 50% off of their all-time highs but it's finally time to take a look at adding them back to your portfolio.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals: Week of December 2nd

In the financial markets, it's either feast or famine. Both U.S. and international equities are flashing buy signals almost across the board, while fixed income and precious metals are starting to look uglier technically.

David Dierking