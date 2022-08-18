Best Small Cap ETFs (Updated August 2022)

Small cap stocks combine above average growth with attractive valuations. Here are the best small cap ETFs to consider for your portfolio!

While the equity markets struggled during the first half of 2022, small-caps didn't nearly underperform in the way many thought they might. Conditions, such as the ones the world has experienced over the past year, typically lead to underperformance for small stocks, but they've largely kept pace with the S&P 500 instead. I think a big part of the reason for this is the relative value that's built up in this group over time. The P/E ratio on the Russell 2000 is roughly 30% lower than that of the S&P 500.

That's also partly why small-caps have beaten large-caps by 5% since the mid-June low. Investors pivoted towards a more optimistic tone this summer and that's contributed to riskier assets enjoying particularly outsized performance, but cheap valuations also allowed small stocks to hold even with large-caps during the downturn, but outperform during the rebound.

It looks, however, like a recession is coming (if it isn't already here) and that could change the outlook for small-caps. The value factor that helped small-caps during the 1st half still exists and could assist again, but it looks like a matter of which asset class might perform less bad if the current economy falls into a deep recession. With a few exceptions, investors have mostly preferred large-caps over the past several years and it's possible that bias returns again over the next few quarters.

As a long-term investment, small-caps always deserve a spot in your portfolio to some degree. They are a great diversifier, obviously, and you need some of that growth potential in your portfolio. Plus, if we can navigate our way to the proverbial "soft landing", there's a case to be made that equities could really rip. With the universe of small-cap ETFs numbering more than 140 currently, there are almost countless ways to invest in this very important segment of the market.

Ranking The Small Cap ETFs

The variety of ETF choices makes distinguishing the best from the rest a little challenging. You've probably heard most financial pundits talk about focusing on funds with low expense ratios. That can certainly be a big factor in deciding which ETF to go with (it's probably the most important factor, in my view), but there are a lot of things that could go into making the right choice.

That's where I'm going to try to make things easier for you. Using a methodology that I've developed, which takes into account many of the factors that should be considered and weighting them according to their perceived level of importance, we can rank the universe of available ETFs in order to help identify the best of the best for your portfolio.

Now, this certainly won't be a perfect ranking. The data, of course, will be objective, but judging what's more important is very subjective. I'm simply going off of my years of experience in the ETF space in helping investors craft smart, cost-efficient portfolios.

Methodology And Factors For Ranking ETFs

Before we dive in, let's establish a few ground rules.

First, all of the data is used is coming from ETF Action. They have gone through the ETF universe to identify and categorize those ETFs used here. There are many that qualify and we'll be using their categorization as a starting point. Many thanks to them for opening up their vast database for my use.

Second, let's run down the factors I used in the ranking methodology.

Expense Ratio - This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% annually over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket.

- This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% annually over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket. Spreads - This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership.

- This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership. Diversification - Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE.

- Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE. FactSet ETF Scores - FactSet calculates its own proprietary ETF ranking for efficiency, tradeability and fit. They basically are designed to tell us if an ETF is doing what it sets out to do. I'm not going to copy and paste the work that they're doing, but there is some influence there to make sure my rankings are on the right path.

There are a few other minor factors thrown into the mix, but these are the main factors considered.

One thing that is not considered is historical returns. Most ETFs are passively-managed and are simply trying to track an index, not outperform. ETFs shouldn't be penalized for low returns simply because the index that they are tracking is out of favor at the moment.

I'm ranking ETFs based on more basic structural factors. Are they cheap to own? Are they liquid? Do they minimize trading costs? Do they maintain risk-reducing diversification benefits?

Being in the bottom half of the list doesn't automatically make a fund "bad". It simply means that due to a low asset base, a high expense ratio, a concentrated portfolio or some other factor, it poses additional costs or downside risks.

Best Small Cap ETF Rankings

This first section of the rankings are mostly plain vanilla beta funds, while the sector, thematic and smart beta options tend to fall a little lower. As expected, the ultra-cheap small-cap ETFs dominate the top 10 of this list, which means you'll see plenty of Vanguard, iShares and SPDR names, but the #1 spot on this list belongs to a different issuer altogether.

Best Small Cap ETFs

The #1 spot belongs to the Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF (SCHA), a fund that tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. It's not the S&P 600 Small Cap index or the Russell 2000, but the exposure is effectively the same. It takes the top spot on the strength of its 0.04% expense ratio, the cheapest in the space and matched only by the iShares Morningstar Small Cap ETF (ISCB) and the BNY Mellon U.S. Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE). Those two funds come in at #36 and #25, respectively, as their comparatively small asset sizes make trading costs higher.

The largest small cap ETF, the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR), a fund that tracks the S&P 600 Small Cap index, lands at #2. Its 0.06% expense ratio ranks among the cheapest in this space and its $68 billion asset base is the largest, making it incredibly cheap and liquid to trade. Vanguard owns 4 of the next 6 spots - the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) at #3, the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) at #5, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) at #6 and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) at #8. As is the case with almost every Vanguard ETF, low costs are the primary factor in its funds ranking so consistently well.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is often considered the small-cap benchmark by investors, but it only comes in at #7 on this list. The big (and perhaps only) reason is its expense ratio. In a universe of ETFs where some funds are separated by razor thin margins, the 0.19% expense ratio of compares unfavorably when the rest of the top 8 come in at 0.10% or under.

In addition to SCHA, Schwab also has the Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) at #10. Usually you see the biggest, broadest and cheapest ETFs at the top of these rankings, so it's a little unusual to see a more specialized ETF like this ranking so high. Its 0.11% expense ratio certainly plays a factor, but with more than 2,000 individual stocks being held and less than 6% of assets in the top 10, diversification is very high.

Only four ETFs in the top 30 come from a fund issuer not named Vanguard, State Street, BlackRock or Schwab. I already mentioned BKSE at #25. There's also the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) at #23, the Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) at #27 and the Dimensional World ex-U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) at #28. The latter probably categorizes more like a mid-cap fund than a small-cap fund, but all three come with assets of $3-5 billion. Dimensional just brought its first ETF to market less than two years, but has amassed more than $62 billion across its lineup.

The next batch of names includes many of the "next largest" ETF issuers, including WisdomTree, Invesco, First Trust, Nuveen, ProShares and VictoryShares.

Best Small Cap ETFs

Dimensional adds several more ETFs in the middle tier of these rankings. It's worth pointing out that a lot of the issuer's success has come as a result of mutual fund-to-ETF conversions. It wasn't the first issuer to go this route - that title belongs to Guinness Atkinson - but it's certainly been the largest.

I've always been interested in the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB), the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV). They've got the iShares name. They all charge rock bottom expense ratios, charging between 4-6 basis points in fees. What they don't have are the assets. Combined, they have a respectable $1 billion in assets, but they've largely been lost in the shuffle. These funds overlay a proprietary screen built by Morningstar that focuses on companies with high balance sheet quality and relatively attractive valuations.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF (SCZ) is easily the largest ETF in this segment of the rankings with assets of more than $10 billion, but it only lands at #37 here and is nowhere near the highest rated international small-cap ETF. The 0.40% expense ratio simply doesn't score very well in comparison to the plethora of low cost U.S.-focused ETFs available, especially those from Schwab. It does, however, score well in terms of liquidity and tradeability. If you're looking for foreign small-cap exposure, SCZ would be one to consider.

I'll point out the Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) at #34. Nuveen is not a big ETF issuer (although it's one of the biggest players in the closed-end fund space). The ESG strategy has only proven to be modestly popular. Despite this, NUSC has managed to scrap together about $1 billion in assets and has been one of the best performing small-cap ETFs over the past five years.

Down into the 60s to 80s on this list, you're getting into a lot of sector, region or theme focused funds. These won't necessarily compete with the largest and cheapest funds, since that more targeted exposure comes with a cost, but many are worth consideration in their own rights.

Best Small Cap ETFs

JPMorgan is an interesting issuer because, although they got into the ETF game late, they decided to compete on cost through a suite of targeted "BetaBuilders" ETFs. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is its entry into this group and at just 0.09%, it has a great chance of moving way up this list if it can achieve size and scale. The Xtrackers S&P Small Cap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is another low cost option at 0.15%.

I've always liked the Pacer Cash Cows series of ETFs. There's a lot of research out there that suggest companies with high free cash flows tend to outperform over time and the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) provides the exposure to that group. Pacer has been one of the industry's biggest success stories over the past couple of years and has many impressive ETFs in their lineup.

And the rest of the small cap ETF rankings:

Best Small Cap ETFs

Best Small Cap ETFs

