Best Semiconductor ETFs (Updated December 2022)

2021 was a terrific year for semiconductor stocks. The COVID pandemic caused huge global supply chain issues, but the imbalance between chip supplies and the demand for them helped propel the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index to a 50% gain.

2022, however, has been a different story. Thanks to soaring inflation, tightening monetary policy conditions and a global economic slowdown, semiconductors have been one of the year's worst performers. Growth stocks, including most of the tech sector, have underperformed throughout the year and chip stocks are down more than 30%.

Investors have spent years comfortable with the idea that large-cap tech and growth will keep going up, up, up with no end in sight. The past decade featured record low interest rates and an economy flush with cash, conditions that were a perfect tailwind for this sector. Those conditions are long gone today. Now, liquidity is being pulled out of the economy and the Fed Funds rate will probably hit 5% before all is said and done. The demand for chips is still incredibly high and that will provide a steady level of support for semiconductor stocks, but the macro backdrop that has supported the entire tech sector for years is unlikely to be as favorable over the next couple of years.

Still, semiconductor stocks still make for a great long-term investment and even a small allocation within a broader portfolio probably still makes sense for most investors. After all, semiconductor chips power phones, tablets, computers, automobiles and other electronic devices. It's tough to see those going away any time soon!

Investors have a number of semiconductor ETFs from which to choose, but identifying differences between them takes a bit of digging. The semiconductor stock universe is pretty narrow and most of these only own about 30 companies. The ETFs that are market cap weighted have around 60% of assets in just the top 10 holdings. Even the equally weighted ones are still pretty top heavy. Most of these funds track broad semiconductor stocks indices and, as a result, look pretty similar. Cost and tradeability become even bigger factors in splitting the hairs.

Ranking The Semiconductor ETFs

The variety of ETF choices makes distinguishing the best from the rest a little challenging. You've probably heard most financial pundits talk about focusing on funds with low expense ratios. That can certainly be a big factor in deciding which ETF to go with (it's probably the most important factor, in my view), but there are a lot of things that could go into making the right choice.

That's where I'm going to try to make things easier for you. Using a methodology that I've developed, which takes into account many of the factors that should be considered and weighting them according to their perceived level of importance, we can rank the universe of available ETFs in order to help identify the best of the best for your portfolio.

Now, this certainly won't be a perfect ranking. The data, of course, will be objective, but judging what's more important is very subjective. I'm simply going off of my years of experience in the ETF space in helping investors craft smart, cost-efficient portfolios.

Methodology & Factors For Ranking ETFs

Before we dive in, let's establish a few ground rules.

First, all of the data is used is coming from ETF Action. They have gone through the ETF universe to identify and categorize those ETFs used here. There are many that qualify and we'll be using their categorization as a starting point. Many thanks to them for opening up their vast database for my use.

Second, let's run down the factors I used in the ranking methodology.

Expense Ratio - This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% per year over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket.

- This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% per year over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket. Spreads - This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership.

- This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership. Diversification - Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE.

- Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE. FactSet ETF Scores - FactSet calculates its own proprietary ETF ranking for efficiency, tradeability and fit. They basically are designed to tell us if an ETF is doing what it sets out to do. I'm not going to copy and paste that work that they're doing, but there is some influence there to make sure my rankings are on the right path.

There are a few other minor factors thrown into the mix, but these are the main factors considered.

One thing that is not considered is historical returns. Most ETFs are passively-managed and are simply trying to track an index, not outperform. ETFs shouldn't be penalized for low returns simply because the index they're tracking is out of favor at the moment.

I'm ranking ETFs based on more basic structural factors. Are they cheap to own? Are they liquid? Do they minimize trading costs? Do they maintain risk-reducing diversification benefits?

Being in the bottom half of the list doesn't automatically make a fund "bad". It simply means that due to a low asset base, a high expense ratio, a concentrated portfolio or some other factor, it poses additional costs or downside risks.

Best Semiconductor ETF Rankings

I don't usually include leveraged and inverse ETFs in these rankings because they're structured so much differently than a traditional sector ETF. Expense ratios and trading costs are usually higher, which puts them at an immediate disadvantage. Plus, most retail investors would probably be better served by just avoiding leveraged and inverse ETFs altogether.

But two of the five largest semiconductor ETFs are 3x products, so I'll add them here just for comparison's sake.

Best Semiconductor ETFs

The #1 ETF in this ranking is also the largest in this space - the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). Its standing as the biggest is a relatively new phenomenon too. It only passed the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) in total assets earlier this year. It's pretty unusual to see a non-Vanguard/iShares/SPDR ETF take the crown of biggest ETF in any major ETF category, especially when they have comparable expense ratios and performance. Low cost usually wins out as a deciding factor and name recognition usually kicks in when cost is less of a factor, so the fact that VanEck is beating the heavyweights here is notable.

SMH is actually one of the less diversified names on this list, holding just 25 stocks and having more than 60% of assets in the top 10 holdings. On the flip side, it does have the greatest allocation to foreign stocks, about 24% of assets at last count. That's something that could prove to be a differentiator over the next decade. U.S. stocks have outperformed international stocks, especially emerging markets, very steadily and consistently since the end of the financial crisis. Foreign equities are long overdue for an extended stretch of outperformance and that could help make SMH the best performer of this group should that happen.

SOXX takes more of a U.S.-based approach, but its targeting methodology for including companies in the portfolio is largely the same. Specific company allocations vary a bit here and there when compared to SMH, but there's a 77% overlap in assets, meaning the two funds are likely to perform similarly.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an interesting entrant at #3 because I think it has a good shot at making it to #1 in the future. The company already has the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI), a fund that's been around for 17 years, but has a modest $500 million or so in assets. Its relatively high expense ratio puts PSI at a bit of a disadvantage, but SOXQ and its 0.19% expense ratio solves that, a number that is almost half that of the next closest ETF. Cost is a big factor in these rankings and I suspect this could move up the list as the asset base grows and trading costs narrow.

I'll spend just a second on the leveraged/inverse funds on this list - the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ETF (SOXL), the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares ETF (SOXS), the ProShares Ultra Semiconductors ETF (USD) and the ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors ETF (SSG). All of these come with expense ratios of around 1%, so none of them score particularly well on the cost front. The ProShares ETFs use 2x leverage vs. the 3x leverage of the Direxion funds, if degree of exposure is your thing. I'll note a quirk in SOXL and SOXS if you look closely at the numbers in the table above. Both of them have negative returns on the year despite targeting opposite exposures. It's a good reminder that 1) these funds are designed to provide triple the return for only a single day, not a long time frame and 2) volatility is not your friend when it comes to leveraged products.

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is the newest entrant on this list having just launched in October 2022. It's got a unique feature that focuses on corporate governance as part of its objective. According to the fund's website, "Through Corporate Governance practices, including voting proxy shares and proactively engaging with management teams and boards, Strive aims to unlock value in the U.S. semiconductor sector by mandating companies to focus on profits over politics." It's an interesting idea and the notion of aligning proxy voting more closely with investor interests is picking up steam. Will it translate to outperformance? We'll see.

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is one of the first single stock ETFs that was launched earlier this year. As I noted in a tweet, only the Tesla single stock ETFs seem to be gaining any traction. With just $5 million in assets, I'm not sure this fund will have a long shelf life. This product may be useful to folks who want an easy way to leverage or short stocks, but I'd probably avoid it.

Read More…

Best Dividend ETFs

Best Semiconductor ETFs

Best Treasury ETFs

Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs

Best TIPS ETFs

Best Energy ETFs

Best Technology ETFs

Best Cloud Computing ETFs

Best Large Cap ETFs

Best Small Cap ETFs

Best High Yield Bond ETFs

Best Cannabis ETFs

Best Blockchain ETFs

QQQ vs. QQQM vs. QQQJ: What To Expect From The Big 3 Nasdaq ETFs

VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs