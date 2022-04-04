Best Performing ETFs For Q1 2022

The first quarter of 2022 probably felt to most investors like one in which nothing worked. If you were positioned heading into the year like many were throughout 2021, it was probably a quarter of losses. The S&P 500 (SPY) declined nearly 5%, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) was down 9% and the Russell 2000 lost 7%.

Treasuries, which often are used as a defensive safe haven when equities are falling, didn't work either. The Fed's aggressive rate hiking plans pushed yields up sharply across the board and inverting the yield curve just last week. Long-term Treasuries (TLT) fell over 10%, making it one of the worst starts to a calendar year ever.

There were a few things that did work. Utilities, which have been outperforming the broader market since November 2021, were up nearly 5%. Gold (GLD), at least to a modest degree, finally responded to rising inflation concerns and gained more than 5%.

There was one asset class that performed exceedingly well - energy.

Energy prices were rising steadily throughout 2021 on the anticipation that the omicron wave of COVID would subside and consumers would begin traveling, vacationing and just getting out of the house in general. That trend accelerated further when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and global governments sanctioned Russia in a major way. Crude oil and natural gas prices are off of their recent highs, but they're still quite elevated compared to the levels of the past several years.

Therefore, it's not surprising that energy and energy related ETFs completely dominate the list of 1st quarter winners. In fact, just four ETFs out of the top 30 come from somewhere other than energy.

Here's the list of the best performing ETFs for the 1st quarter of 2022.

Natural gas was the quarter's biggest winner. The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas ETF (UNL) posted returns of 58% and 53%, respectively. The First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) came in a little further down the list with a gain of 43%. Whereas UNG and UNL invest in natural gas futures contracts, FCG invests in the stocks of companies that derive most of their revenue from the exploration and production of natural gas.

It wasn't, obviously, just natural gas that posted huge returns. A number of other ETFs investing directly in commodity futures contracts, such as the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO), the ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK), the United States Oil ETF (USO), the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) and the United States 12 Month Oil ETF (USL) all posted 30%+ returns.

Plain vanilla low-cost index funds don't often crack the best performer list, but the huge returns in energy stocks allowed it to happen in Q1. The Fidelity MSCI Energy ETF (FENY), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) not only cracked the top 30 list, but all made the top 20. These four all gained a minimum of 37%.

Outside of the two natural gas ETFs at the top of the list, the next 5 spots belonged to ETF that focused on oil producers, explorers and servicers. The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH), the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ), the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) and the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) generated gains of at least 44% in the quarter. OIH and XES were the only other funds to eclipse the 50% gain level.

Other ETFs worth noting:

Two of the non-energy ETFs on this list target one of the world's best performing countries this year - Brazil. The combination of recovery from an severely impactful COVID pandemic, a strong economic rebound and swift central bank action pushed the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) and the Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) to gains of 34% each.

The other two came from the commodities space. The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) targets companies engaged in the production of steel, aluminum, coal, copper and precious metals. The Teucrium Wheat ETF (WEAT) benefited from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are top 5 global exporters of wheat and their conflict figures to severely impact the availability of multiple grains throughout the remainder of 2022.

