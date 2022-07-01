June finished off the worst half for U.S. stocks in 50 years. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both lost 8% capping off a stretch that has seen stocks fall into bear market territory. The S&P 500 is down 20% year-to-date, while the Russell is down 23%. Treasuries didn't provide much relief either. They were down about 1% overall. Energy, the one sector that has consistently led the way in 2022, has seen the bottom fall out. This sector was down about 18% in June.

There was one area of the equity markets that did extraordinarily well and it's probably not one you'd think of - China. This country has been trapped by two negative themes - COVID lockdowns and supply chain bottlenecks. Both have been extremely painful, but both have finally shown signs of easing. When sentiment turns from negative to less-negative, that's a recipe for stocks to rip and that's what we've seen.

The top 15 spots on this month's top performer list invest in China with the only exception being the KraneShares Hang Seng Tech ETF (KTEC). Overall, 24 of the top 30 funds belong to China, so there isn't necessarily a great deal of excitement or variety. The one area that did do particularly well outside of China was biotech. You'd think that in a risk-off market that the traditionally volatile biotech sector would lead on the way down, but there's actually evidence that its correlation during declines is mixed. Interestingly, it's the more speculative biotech that outperformed.

Here's the list of the best performing ETFs for June 2022.

While a lot of China ETFs delivered double digit returns, the biggest winner was the VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT), a fund that tracks the performance of the 100 largest and most liquid stocks trading on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which is comprised of China A-shares. China stocks, in general, performed well, but A-shares managed to do modestly better.

A handful of ETFs crossed between both China and biotech. Among them are the Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB), the Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH), the KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care ETF (KURE) and the Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA). Specific sector plays also outperformed, including tech, consumer and real estate.

Given the way things are going in China with lots of government intervention, I think the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (CXSE) is the best play here. A lot of these more vanilla China ETFs are loaded up with financials and energy companies whose goal is to serve the people, not necessarily generate profits. From a standpoint of humanity, that's great, but it doesn't make for the best investment. Limiting a lot of that exposure offers greater upside.

Other ETFs Worth Noting:

I'll focus on some of the non-China ETFs in this space.

Focusing strictly on more U.S.-focused biotech, you've got the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) and the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR). These are clearly more speculative areas of the market to invest in, but both equal-weight their portfolio helping to diversify away some degree of risk. These ETFs target the next-gen pharma winners, but there's a lot of boom/bust potential as well.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) sneaks on this list as the only pure play clean energy fund. We've seen this trend before where solar stocks took off when the traditional energy names faltered. There's been some interest here as gas prices remain historically high and there's been a huge performance gap between clean and traditional energy stocks this month.

A couple of alts also had a good June. The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an actively-managed portfolio that exclusively shorts individual equities. It's still relatively small at $160 million in assets, but it's been growing steadily. Another fund from the same issuer, the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH), is actually a long/short strategy using the company's trademark momentum investing process.

