There's no shortage of stories out there telling you that U.S. stocks just had their worst 1st half in 50 years. There was no hiding on the equity side, but what's worse is that bonds provided no safe haven either. The typically defensive asset class posted double digit losses of its own thanks to an aggressive Fed tightening cycle and sky high inflation.

Growth was hit especially hard as some of those excessive valuations finally got unwound. Defensive sectors did comparatively better, but they were still mostly in the red. The only area of the market that did well was energy. Soaring gas prices have been undeniably painful for consumers, but they were profitable for energy companies. Margins have soared and stock prices have responded.

It should be no surprise that energy and commodity ETFs are all over the 1st half top performer list. In fact, all but three of the funds are related to energy or commodities in some way. Some of the more targeted products focused on gas and oil performed best, but even generic broad index funds delivered huge returns. Market leadership during this bear market has been incredibly narrow and this list demonstrates just that.

Here's the list of the best performing ETFs for the 1st half of 2022.

Eight of the top 10 performing ETFs of the 1st half invested directly in crude oil, gasoline or natural gas futures contracts. The United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) was the biggest winner, returning more than 65%. The three big funds investing in crude oil - the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO), the United States Oil ETF (USO) and the United States 12 Month Oil ETF (USL) - all made the top 10 posting 40%+ gains. FYI, the difference between USO and USL is that USO focuses on near-dated contracts while USL buys contracts with expirations all across the next 12 months.

The natural gas side includes the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas ETF (UNL). Both land in the top 5 with returns greater than 50% each. The remaining two funds are a little bit more unique. The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) invests in a variety of crude oil contracts, but offers simplified tax reporting for investors by avoiding the issuance of a K-1. The Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) invests in a variety of energy commodities, including Brent crude, WTI crude, natural gas and gasoline.

As mentioned, the biggest and broadest energy ETFs cracked the top 30, a feat which is pretty unusual but not quite so given that energy was the only winner in this half. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), the Fidelity MSCI Energy ETF (FENY) and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) all gained more than 28%.

Other ETFs Worth Noting:

I'll take the opportunity here to highlight the three unique ETF inclusions on this list.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) holds a large position in interest rate option contracts that effectively provide direct exposure to interest rate movements. It's similar to the exposure you might get by shorting long-term Treasury bonds, but is linked directly to interest rate movements.

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) provides similar exposure but in a different way. RISR invests primarily in interest-only mortgage-backed securities (MBS IOs) and U.S. Treasury bonds. MBS IOs get a little into the weeds in terms of how they work, but it's performance, like PFIX, is highly correlated to the movement of interest rates.

The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is a pure actively-managed short equity strategy. The fund's managers target companies with poor fundamentals, low earnings quality, high debt loads or aggressive accounting practices.

